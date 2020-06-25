Indian Super League franchise FC Goa on Thursday extended midfielder Lenny Rodrigues’ contract by two years.

The deal will see Rodrigues remain with the club till the summer of 2022.

“The last two seasons have been amazing for me. We won a lot of games. We won the Super Cup and the ISL League Winners Shield. We all want to build on that,” Rodrigues said in a statement issued by the club.

“I am already excited for the next season. It’s a new chapter and we get to play in the AFC Champions League as well. I am looking forward to it all,” he said.

Mentor. Idol. Winner. 🤩



Because one word wouldn't do justice to our very own, Mr. Dependable! 🧡



Here to stay until 2022! 😁#ForcaGoa pic.twitter.com/zp9MCCQZ7x — FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) June 25, 2020

Rodrigues returned home to Goa in 2018, when he signed for the Gaurs as a free agent after his contract with Bengaluru FC expired.

Last season saw Rodrigues again being omnipresent in a campaign that saw the Gaurs finish at the top of the league standings.