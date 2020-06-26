Jurgen Klopp’s legendary status at Anfield was secured on Thursday as he became the first Liverpool manager to win a league title in 30 years.

Liverpool were crowned Premier League champions as Chelsea’s win over Manchester City ended the Reds’ 30-year wait to win the English title. Klopp’s men are champions with a record seven games remaining after defeat for second-placed City left the champions for the past two seasons 23 points adrift. The Reds did not just win, they bulldozed past their competition.

On Klopp’s first day in charge at Anfield five years ago he addressed players, staff and supporters, telling them: “If somebody wants to help LFC, you have to change from doubter to believer.”

Confidence was not high on Merseyside at the time. Klopp arrived with Liverpool 10th in the Premier League table after finishing sixth the season before.

The German’s force of personality, charisma and coaching nous soon began a transformation that had been seen at Liverpool many years ago under Bill Shankly.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, who has developed into one of the world’s finest full-backs under Klopp’s watch, summarised his manager’s impact at Anfield.

“To change the whole club, to change everyone from doubters to believers, to get everybody thinking the same way, believing the same way and having the same dreams,” he said.

“He just embodies the whole club. Even without being from the city, the country and being local, he just clicks with the club. He does it with every person – the fans, the staff and the players.”

Twitter was buzzing with congratulatory messages on Friday morning for Klopp and his men, with Liverpool fans sharing the unforgettable moment with each other.

Here are some reactions:

WE’RE PREMIER LEAGUE CHAMPIONS!! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/qX7Duxoslm — Liverpool FC (Premier League Champions 🏆) (@LFC) June 25, 2020

Tell the world…



We are Liverpool, champions of England. pic.twitter.com/altgWn1Wda — Liverpool FC (Premier League Champions 🏆) (@LFC) June 25, 2020

Champions of England 🏆

Champions of Europe 🏆

Champions of the World 🏆 pic.twitter.com/IW0Cuj4qCE — Liverpool FC (Premier League Champions 🏆) (@LFC) June 25, 2020

And now you’re gonna believe us...... ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rKwseNvmZR — Jordan Henderson (@JHenderson) June 25, 2020

Congratulations to @LFC. No team has won the Premier League so early in the season. No team has won the Premier League so late in the year. A wonderful achievement by a magnificent team. True champions. Well played. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) June 25, 2020

Thousands of Liverpool fans celebrating at Anfield #YNWA pic.twitter.com/9V2S1MxS98 — Tinashe Chagonda (@ogknot) June 25, 2020

I just asked Andrew Robertson if he was excited we've won the league. He said what do you think? I said I think you are. He said Are you? I said I've just had three cups of tea in 5 minutes. So you tell me. — Boring James Milner (@BoringMilner) June 25, 2020

The only thing that matches the pride and passion of this LIVERPOOL squad and coach is the passion and pride of its global fans. This MEANS MORE!! ⁦@LFC⁩ CHAMPIONS!!! Oh!!! And I remember every one of you who laughed & said ‘Never in this lifetime’ 😉⚽️ pic.twitter.com/NUOxAsGJJh — Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) June 26, 2020

The Liverpool players celebrating winning the Premier League. 🥳🙌 pic.twitter.com/C2O6gcZv8z — Football Tweet (@Football__Tweet) June 25, 2020

Congrats all Liverpool fans🏆

So impressed. A team for the ages, nothing short of it👏 pic.twitter.com/QXsVmHfhxN — Magnus Carlsen (@MagnusCarlsen) June 25, 2020

Congratulations to Liverpool on your first PL title, you have been the better team by a mile this season, you have also cleared our timelines of Man United fans for a few days, so thank you for that 😂 — MR DT © (@MrDtAFC) June 25, 2020

Congratulations to @LFC on winning the Premier League. — Manchester City (@ManCity) June 25, 2020

Brb @Twitter... see you in a couple weeks! 😂😂 — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) June 25, 2020

The last time the English top flight title was won in the month of June was back in 1947. The winners that year....Liverpool. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) June 25, 2020

Wonder what he wants 😏 Looks like I’ll need to update my background!! CHAMPIONS!!!!🏆 pic.twitter.com/UNIfcQoB7q — Andy Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) June 25, 2020

Scenes from the celebrations of Liverpool becoming champions of England!!!

Come on you reds🔴 #YNWA pic.twitter.com/p5FTLJZxQu — Taseen (@Taseen_R06) June 26, 2020

Liverpool fans should hold a glass aloft tonight to @ashish30sharma, who in February 2013 got down on one knee to ask Klopp to join the Reds, the rest is - as they say - history.. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/IYwMYinEmR — Chris Williams (@Chris78Williams) June 25, 2020

December 2015, Klopp insists that his players salute the Kop after a 2-2 home draw with West Brom.



Liverpool were ridiculed for it, but something special was brewing. #LFC pic.twitter.com/rJDe7fWXtW — Arlo White (@arlowhite) June 25, 2020

😅 Pep Guardiola kept his congratulatory message to @LFC short and sweet. pic.twitter.com/5zcVhS0RbL — SPORF (@Sporf) June 25, 2020

Congratulations to the staff and players at @LFC an unbelievable season and totally deserve all the plaudits going their way..fair play 👏🏼 — Jody Morris (@morriskid) June 25, 2020

30 years. Who would’ve guessed? Congratulations. You’ll now go down in the history of great Liverpool teams! — Ronnie Whelan (@WhelanRonnie5) June 25, 2020

1990-2020.



Liverpool's 30-year wait for a league title is over. pic.twitter.com/9MXENLCCXC — B/R Football (@brfootball) June 25, 2020

(With inputs from AFP)