Novak Djokovic’s coach and former Wimbledon champion Goran Ivanisevic has tested positive for coronavirus, the latest in a slew of people associated with the controversial Adria Tour to contract the infection.

Ivanisevic had tested negative twice before in the last 10 days, he said in an Instagram post announcing his diagnosis. The Croatian added that he didn’t experience any symptoms and will continue to self-isolate.

“Unfortunately ... I have just found out that I tested positive to Covid-19.. I feel good and I don’t have any symptoms,” the 48-year-old Croat said and asked everyone who has been in close contact with him to take good care of themselves and their loved ones.

He joins Djokovic, his wife Jelena, Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric and Viktor Troicki along with several coaches who all tested positive after taking part in the second leg of the charity event last weekend in Croatia.

Ivanisevic was the tournament director for the Croatian leg of the exhibition event organsied by Djokovic in the Balkan region, which was criticised for not following physicals distancing measures. Players had embraced across the net, played basketball and even danced in a nightclub the week before in Belgrade.

Djokovic was widely condemned for organising the tennis exhibition and Ivanisevic was among the people who defended him. “Everyone is so smart now and many attack Novak, it is rather popular,” he told local media this week.

The Croat argued Djokovic “tried to make something big, something with a charitable character after we were all locked up for three months”.

The world No 1 on Tuesday issued an apology for the now-cancelled Adria Tour. The 33-year-old Serbian said he is “so deeply sorry” that the tournament “caused harm”. His wife Jelena has also tested positive after the couple travelled back from Croatia to Belgrade to be tested.