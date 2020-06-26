Somerset have cancelled New Zealand all-rounder Corey Anderson’s contract for this year’s T20 Blast by mutual consent, the English county side announced on Friday.

Anderson, who has featured in 13 Tests, 49 ODIs and 31 T20Is for the Black Caps, had signed for all 14 group-stage matches, plus a potential quarter-final for the Taunton-based club.

Somerset’s Director of Cricket, Andy Hurry said: “The last few months have not been an easy time for anyone and the challenges of dealing with the impact of the pandemic within cricket have been unprecedented.

“I would like to thank Corey and his representatives for their transparency and understanding in reaching this mutual decision. It’s obviously really disappointing news to everyone as there was a real buzz around Corey returning to Taunton, however, this decision provides Corey and the Club with clarity in a time of uncertainty.”

Domestic cricket in England has been delayed until August 1 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.