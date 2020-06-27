Indian Super League club Odisha FC have signed former Arsenal goalkeeping coach Gerald Peyton as assistant to Englishman Stuart Baxter, who joined the club earlier this month.

The announcement of Peyton’s signing was made on the club’s official twitter handle and could be one of the many signings to be made as Baxter builds his own coaching team.

Odisha FC has reached an agreement with Gerald Peyton as Assistant Coach of the team ahead of the seventh edition of the @IndSuperLeague. He joined the Bhubaneswar-based side on a two-year deal on Friday. pic.twitter.com/BZJ4FVjAB5 — Odisha FC (@OdishaFC) June 26, 2020

Peyton worked with the legendary Arsene Wenger during his 15-year stint at Arsenal and was part of the coaching staff when the Gunners won the Premier League title without losing a game the entire season.

The 64-year-old, a former Irish international, was working as the assistant coach of J-League side Shimizu S-Pulse after leaving Arsenal in 2018.

Team owner Rohan Sharma said the arrival of Peyton would help the young goalkeepers improve their game. “This is certainly going to help our young squad and be a particular bonus to Arsh (Arshdeep Singh), Kamaljit (Singh) and Ankit (Bhuyan). Having a coach like this teaching them will hopefully improve their game massively. #WelcomeGerry,” Sharma wrote on Twitter.