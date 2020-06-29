Just as tennis was trying to slowly move past the Adria Tour fiasco, the sport has been hit by some more controversy. Germany’s Alexander Zverev, who was a part of the Adria Tour which ended last week, was spotted partying in a crowded club on Sunday.

The Adria Tour had seen Novak Djokovic, Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric, Viktor Troicki and several others associated with the event test positive for Covid-19. Zverev, however, wasn’t one of them.

Also read – Questions facing Djokovic and tennis: What next after ill-fated Adria Tour, positive Covid-19 tests?

The 23-year-old had put put a statement soon after to apologise for participant in the event, which was organised by world No 1 Djokovic and his family.

“I deeply apologise to anyone that I have potentially put at risk by playing this tour,” the world No 7 had said in a statement. “I will proceed to follow the self-isolating guidelines advised by our doctors. As an added precaution my team and I will continue with regular testing.”

However, videos and pictures have emerged of Zverev partying in the French Riviera. German fashion designer Philipp Plein posted a video on Instagram (which has now been deleted) that showed Zverev dancing with his friends in a crowded bar.

Sascha Zverev six days ago after Adria Tour coronavirus cluster:



“I deeply apologize to anyone that I have put at risk...I will proceed to follow self-isolating guidelines...stay safe 🙏.”



Sascha Zverev four hours ago: pic.twitter.com/vqBXvYdxkv — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) June 28, 2020

I mean. No doubt. Several different sources show Alexander Zverev at Anjuna Plage Private Club in Monte Carlo. pic.twitter.com/sjZEx0i5n9 — Simon Häring (@_shaering) June 28, 2020

Professional tennis is scheduled to resume in August with the US Open and French Open scheduled to be played in quick succession. The ATP in its statement after the Adria Tour had said that the tournaments that have been planned will go ahead as per schedule.