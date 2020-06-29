India’s Nitin Menon has been included in the ICC Elite Panel of Umpires for the season 2020-’21 following the annual review and selection process conducted by the International Cricket Council.

The 36-year-old, who has officiated in three Tests, 24 ODIs and 16 T20Is, replaced England’s Nigel Llong and is the third from his country to make the panel after Srinivas Venkatraghavan and Sundaram Ravi.

A selection panel consisting of ICC General Manager – Cricket, Geoff Allardice (Chairman), former player and commentator Sanjay Manjrekar, and match referees Ranjan Madugalle and David Boon, picked Menon, who was earlier part of the ICC International Panel of Umpires.

“It’s a great honour and matter of pride for me to be named in the Elite panel,” said Menon. “To be officiating regularly along with the leading umpires and referees of the world is something that I always dreamt of and the feeling has yet to sink in.

“Having already officiated in Tests, ODIs and T20Is as well as in ICC events, I understand the great responsibility that comes with the job. I look forward to the challenges and will do my best at every opportunity I get. I also feel this is a responsibility on me to take Indian umpires forward and help them by sharing my experiences.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association, the Board of Control for Cricket in India and the ICC for their support and believing in my ability over the years. I would also like to thank my family for their sacrifices and unconditional support throughout my career.”

Adrian Griffith, ICC Senior Manager – Umpires and Referees, said: “Nitin has come through our pathway system with very consistent performances. I congratulate him for being selected to the Elite panel and wish him continued success.”

ICC Elite Panel of Umpires for 2020-'21 Umpire Tests ODIs T20Is Aleem Dar 132 208 46 Kumar Dharmasena 65 105 22 Marais Erasmus 62 92 26 Chris Gaffaney 33 68 22 Michael Gough 14 62 14 Richard Illingworth 47 68 16 Richard Kettleborough 64 89 22 Nitin Menon 3 24 16 Bruce Oxenford 59 96 20 Paul Reiffel 48 70 16 Rod Tucker 71 84 35 Joel Wilson 19 66 26