Former Delhi U-23 support staff Sanjay Dobal died on Monday after being infected with Covid-19, PTI reported.

Dobal was 53 and is survived by his wife and two sons, Siddhant, who plays first-class cricket for Rajasthan and Ekansh, who made his debut for Delhi U-23 side.

“Dobal showed symptoms and was first admitted to a medical facility in Bahadurgarh a week ago,” a Delhi and District Cricket Association official told PTI.

“He had tested positive for Covid-19. However, his condition deteriorated and was shifted to a hospital in Dwarka with better facilities. He was given plasma but the treatment didn’t work,” he added.

He was a great man with big heart and always smiling.. RIP brother sanjay 🙏🙏 https://t.co/BX6lsfRjS2 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) June 29, 2020

Shocked and saddened. Lost an importat member of our cricket fraternity today. Sanjay Dobhal bhai (53) is no more. There isn’t a cricketer in this country who he didn’t help...and did it with a smile. Always. Went away too soon...may your soul R.I.P. #Covid_19 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) June 29, 2020

Deeply regret to inform the sad demise of our dear colleague Sanjay Dobal. He was working in our Commercial Dept in Delhi. He was a healthy active sports person and a part of our Air India, He has detected with COVID19 which resulted in severe pneumonia @airindiain pic.twitter.com/YGMHTjOGSV — Mech Sani (@MechSani1) June 29, 2020

A big loss to the cricket fraternity. A great human being & someone who was a close friend, Sanjay Dobal (cappy) current coach of Air India cricket team was someone who helped everyone and every budding cricketer with a big heart.



May his soul rest in peace! I’ll miss him 🙏🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/oOGNR8dyOo — Tanmay Srivastava (@srivastavtanmay) June 29, 2020

He was a great human being , Always helpful ,full of joy . Sanjay Dobal sir is no more 😔 !! My condolences to his family and friends . You will be missed sir . Rest in peace 🙏🏻 https://t.co/jtiAlYUcFM — Mona Meshram (@MonaMeshram30) June 29, 2020

Rest in peace Sanjay Dobal bhai !! I fondly remember my first assignment as Delhi under-22 Coach and you were there as fielding coach. We had a great time working together and u guided and supported me in my first assignment. Your loss has left all of us deeply saddened.#RIP🙏 — Amit bhandari (@Amitbhandari110) June 29, 2020

A familiar figure at the Feroz Shah Kotla ground, Dobal was popular among the Delhi cricketers such as Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir and Mithun Manhas. He also played for the famous Sonnet Club and was coached by Tarak Sinha.

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Dilip Pandey had arranged for donor after Gambhir and Manas’s appeals on Twitter. While he didn’t play in the Ranji Trophy, Dobal was associated with coaching junior cricketers after he retired from the with formidable Air India side.

He has also been the local manager during India women’s Test against England at the Jamia Millia Islamia university ground in 2005.