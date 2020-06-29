Former Delhi U-23 support staff Sanjay Dobal died on Monday after being infected with Covid-19, PTI reported.
Dobal was 53 and is survived by his wife and two sons, Siddhant, who plays first-class cricket for Rajasthan and Ekansh, who made his debut for Delhi U-23 side.
“Dobal showed symptoms and was first admitted to a medical facility in Bahadurgarh a week ago,” a Delhi and District Cricket Association official told PTI.
“He had tested positive for Covid-19. However, his condition deteriorated and was shifted to a hospital in Dwarka with better facilities. He was given plasma but the treatment didn’t work,” he added.
A familiar figure at the Feroz Shah Kotla ground, Dobal was popular among the Delhi cricketers such as Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir and Mithun Manhas. He also played for the famous Sonnet Club and was coached by Tarak Sinha.
Aam Aadmi Party MLA Dilip Pandey had arranged for donor after Gambhir and Manas’s appeals on Twitter. While he didn’t play in the Ranji Trophy, Dobal was associated with coaching junior cricketers after he retired from the with formidable Air India side.
He has also been the local manager during India women’s Test against England at the Jamia Millia Islamia university ground in 2005.