The lawyer who picked up the pistol and won medals in shooting is keen to start a career in the field after an enforced break in the sport to the coronavirus pandemic. Abhishek Verma is fairly confident of striking a balance between shooting and legal practice.

The pistol shooter, who also holds a BTech in computer science, wants to deal with cases related to cyber crime. A double gold medallist at World Cup and Asian Games, Verma had been contemplating this move for sometime.

“The plan was to start after the Olympics but then it got postponed. Still, this year I have plans of joining practice since Olympics is also a year away,” Verma told PTI during an interview.

“Since I have also studied computer science, I think I can get into cyber crime and also criminal cases,” said Verma, who is the son of a judge in the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Confined to his residence in Chandigarh because of the pandemic, the 30-year-old has set up a mini gymnasium at his home to ensure he continues his workout.

“I have stepped out twice - once for fixing my spectacle and another time to get my gym equipments. I am working out at home nowadays,” he said.

Besides physical activity, Verma, who had enrolled himself at the Eklavya Shooting Academy in Gurgaon in 2017, is also spending a lot of time doing yoga and meditation.

He has had a great 2019 before the sport was halted in 2020. At the Beijing World Cup in April, Verma got the better of 2008 Olympic champion Pang Wei and former world record holder in 10m air pistol event, Oleh Omelchuck, to win gold and secure the country its fifth Olympic quota in the sport. He went on to grab his second gold medal at the Rio de Janeiro World Cup in August.