The PCB is having second thoughts on holding the remaining four matches of the Pakistan Super League which was suspended in March due to the Covid-19 pandemic following the completion of the league stage, PTI reported.

The Pakistan Cricket Board has now called a meeting of the PSL Governing Council via video link on Thursday where the six franchises were asked to give their opinion on the remaining matches.

The PCB has notified the franchises that expenses would be around PAK Rs 4.5-5 crore whereas the revenue would be around five-eight million rupees only.

The main thrust of the expenses would be on broadcasting of matches. Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Peshawar franchises have made it the play-off stage.

Karachi and Lahore, in particular, have been vocal about having the remaining matches take place later this year. The PSL, which was held Pakistan for the full duration of the tournament for the first time since its launch in 2016, had completed 30 matches when it was suspended.

The franchises recently sent a joint letter to the PCB outlining their concerns on several issues, mostly financial, and are also likely to be discussed in the meeting.

Recently, top officials of the PCB said the remaining matches of the PSL could be held around October-November if the World T20 Cup in Australia is postponed to next year. The PCB is also keen that the Asia Cup be held this year in September, something the Board of Control for Cricket in India has objected to as they are keen on hosting the IPL in the same window.