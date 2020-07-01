Former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara has been asked to record his statement in front of a Special Investigating Unit of the sports ministry investigating match-fixing allegations in the 2011 World Cup Final in Mumbai.

Sri Lanka, last month, ordered an investigation into former sports minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage’s allegation that their loss to India at the Wankhede Stadium was fixed by “certain parties”.

Led by Gautam Gambhir (97) and captain MS Dhoni’s (91*) knocks, India chased down the Lankans’ target of 275 to win their second World Cup. The 1996 winners were in command after pacer Lasith Malinga had removed openers Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar early.

Sangakkara was captain of the Sri Lankan team during the tournament. According to local newspaper Daily Mirror, which quoted SSP WAJH Fonseka, a SIT branch of the Ministry of Sports has asked Sangakkara to record his statement.

Sangakkara has been asked to appear before the unit on Thursday at 9 am, according to the report. The special unit also recorded statements from Sri Lanka batting legend Aravinda de Silva, the chairman of the selectors at that time, and opening batsman Upul Tharanga, who scored a 20-ball two in the final.

On June 24, the SIT recorded a statement from Aluthgamage, who said that his observations were based on suspicion, and wants the matter to be investigated.