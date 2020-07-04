Formula One’s travelling circus was given a medical thumbs-up on Saturday when organisers announced that everyone involved at this weekend’s season-opening Austrian Grand Prix had tested negative for the Covid-19 virus.

In a statement, organisers in Spielberg said 4,032 personnel had been tested between June 26 and July 2 without a single positive result.

Formula One added that aggregated information, following further tests carried out every five days, will be published once a week.

Everyone who enters the F1 paddock must have a clean bill of health and be tested regularly.

This weekend’s race is the first of two on successive Sundays at the Red Bull Ring and is being run behind closed doors under strict health and safety protocols.