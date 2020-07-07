Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni celebrated his 39th birthday on Tuesday and the wishes kept pouring in for him on social media.
Dhoni hasn’t played competitive cricket since India’s exit in the semi-finals of the ODI World Cup last July. That, however, hasn’t stopped the legendary cricketer from remaining in the news consistently.
The wicketkeeper-batsman, who led India to the World T20 title in 2007 and the ODI World Cup title in 2011, has a phenomenal record in international cricket. He has played 90 Tests, 350 ODIs and 98 T20Is in his career, having scored 4876, 10773 and 1617 runs respectively across the three formats. Along with this, he has also taken 634 catches and done 195 stumpings for Team India.
Watch: Dhoni’s unmatched brilliance behind the stumps
In the Indian Premier League, Dhoni has been one of the most successful captains over the years. He has led the Chennai Super Kings to three titles and wowed audiences with his brilliant skills and tactics.
Dhoni is yet to confirm when he plans to retire from the game but as far as his fans are concerned, there’s a lot more that ‘Captain Cool’ has to offer. If the IPL does go ahead this year, there’s little doubt that Dhoni will be the biggest attraction of the tournament.
Former cricketers, currents stars and fans – everyone sent out their wishes to Dhoni on his birthday on Tuesday.
Here are some of them: