Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni celebrated his 39th birthday on Tuesday and the wishes kept pouring in for him on social media.

Dhoni hasn’t played competitive cricket since India’s exit in the semi-finals of the ODI World Cup last July. That, however, hasn’t stopped the legendary cricketer from remaining in the news consistently.

The wicketkeeper-batsman, who led India to the World T20 title in 2007 and the ODI World Cup title in 2011, has a phenomenal record in international cricket. He has played 90 Tests, 350 ODIs and 98 T20Is in his career, having scored 4876, 10773 and 1617 runs respectively across the three formats. Along with this, he has also taken 634 catches and done 195 stumpings for Team India.

Watch: Dhoni’s unmatched brilliance behind the stumps

In the Indian Premier League, Dhoni has been one of the most successful captains over the years. He has led the Chennai Super Kings to three titles and wowed audiences with his brilliant skills and tactics.

Dhoni is yet to confirm when he plans to retire from the game but as far as his fans are concerned, there’s a lot more that ‘Captain Cool’ has to offer. If the IPL does go ahead this year, there’s little doubt that Dhoni will be the biggest attraction of the tournament.

Former cricketers, currents stars and fans – everyone sent out their wishes to Dhoni on his birthday on Tuesday.

Here are some of them:

Happy b'day Mahi bhai. Wish you good health and happiness always. God bless you 🙏😃 pic.twitter.com/i9zR4Zb5A3 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 7, 2020

Many more happy returns of the day to a man whose composure and patience continues to be an inspiration. #HappyBirthdayDhoni pic.twitter.com/h1EXP6aohR — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) July 7, 2020

Wishing @msdhoni a very happy birthday! — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) July 7, 2020

Happy birthday Mahi bhai. I hope you have a wonderful and a fantastic day. Thank you for being such an amazing human being. God bless you. ❤️💯 pic.twitter.com/BZ1Za759FM — Kuldeep yadav (@imkuldeep18) July 6, 2020

Happy birthday to my Bittu from your Chittu 🤗 My friend who has taught me to be a better human being and stood by me in bad times @msdhoni 😘❤️ #HappyBirthdayDhoni pic.twitter.com/WfoRkMmAuo — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) July 6, 2020

Cooling off with Mr Cool. Happy birthday @msdhoni. pic.twitter.com/fZQgGGRcD4 — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) July 7, 2020

Once in a generation, a player comes and a nation connects with him, think of him as a member of their family, kuch bahut apna sa lagta hai. Happy Birthday to a man who is the world ( Dhoni-ya ) for his many admirers. #HappyBirthdayDhoni pic.twitter.com/T9Bj7G32BI — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 7, 2020

One man, countless moments of joy! 🇮🇳🙌



Let’s celebrate @msdhoni's birthday by revisiting some of his monstrous sixes! 📽️💪#HappyBirthdayDhoni — BCCI (@BCCI) July 6, 2020

I cherish every moment spent with you on the field and off it. You have inspired me with your actions. Your understanding of the game is unmatched. Wish you a very happy birthday. @msdhoni #HappybirthdayDhoni pic.twitter.com/6RW3hzjkeI — Mohammad Shami (@MdShami11) July 7, 2020

Here's wishing a very Happy Birthday @msdhoni 🇮🇳✅☝️! to one of my favorite human, brother & a leader I could ever ask for! The man who has always played with his mind and heart. Thank you for all the inspiration Dhoni Bhai 🤘🤗 pic.twitter.com/72eoMM7qwg — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) July 6, 2020

Wish you a very happy birthday Dhoni bhai.

Have a good one! 😊@msdhoni — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) July 7, 2020

Name: MS Dhoni



Won all ICC Trophies✅



Led CSK to 3 IPL titles✅



Inspired a generation to chase their dreams✅



The next MSD? ❌ Error 404 Next MSD will never be found



Wishing once-in-a-lifetime player & captain a very happy birthday @msdhoni #HappyBirthdayDhoni pic.twitter.com/3BL1RTF81s — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) July 6, 2020

Top class keeper. The best finisher this game has seen. Above all, a captain who led from the front & through his own conduct gave his team a deep rooted confidence that they could win on the big night. A true Indian great!

Happy Birthday Mahendra Singh Dhoni. — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) July 7, 2020

🏆 2007 ICC Men's T20 World Cup

🏆 2011 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup

🏆 2013 ICC Champions Trophy



Happy birthday to one India's greatest captains of all time, MS Dhoni 🤩 pic.twitter.com/Zct4LucsEF — ICC (@ICC) July 7, 2020

“Inspiration to his Army and Decimation to the Army beyond the Enemy lines”



Couldn’t find a better phrase to define @msdhoni , happy birthday Mahi bhai 🎂🎂 , have a great day and continue to inspire all of us. pic.twitter.com/02khV8EnuO — Ashwin (During Covid 19)🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) July 7, 2020

An inspiration to millions of people around the world and one of my biggest role models. Wishing you a very happy birthday @msdhoni sir.#HappyBirthdayDhoni pic.twitter.com/TEg9vNWEsn — Veda Krishnamurthy (@vedakmurthy08) July 7, 2020

A man who is immensely respected and acknowledged worldwide. With all his credentials he still remains a very humble individual. Wishing a very happy birthday to @msdhoni

#HappyBirthdayDhoni — Anjum Chopra (@chopraanjum) July 7, 2020

A small try to make your birthday little more special. My best friend, teammate and captain, Happy Birthday Mahi Bhai @msdhoni



Thank You @InsideCricket07 for making it happen. #HappyBirthdayDhoni pic.twitter.com/xfiakfh8Ai — IamKedar (@JadhavKedar) July 7, 2020

Elder brother, mentor and one of my favourite batsman of all time. Wishing you a very happy birthday @msdhoni bhai.😋🎂🙌 pic.twitter.com/udWmKWH50S — Umesh Yaadav (@y_umesh) July 7, 2020

Happy birthday to the Most Suave @msdhoni. God bless you.. — WV Raman #TheWinningSixer (@wvraman) July 7, 2020

Mahi bhai! Happy birthday to a legend and the coolest guy around 😎 #HappyBirthdayDhoni @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/7gzHcdLWZT — Krunal Pandya (@krunalpandya24) July 7, 2020

An inspiration to millions and a leader in the true sense - here's wishing the legend, @msdhoni a very happy birthday. 👏🎂



📽️ Let's celebrate the special day with his match-winning knock from IPL 2018. #HappyBirthdayDhoni — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) July 7, 2020

Happy birthday to @msdhoni ..a true leader who led from front ,a true Brother who stands for his real brothers. A true fighter till the last ball in play.thanks a lot brother for such great moments with me..loved every advise given to me nd team..#Respect #india #cricket #love pic.twitter.com/tkSkMDskaU — Sreesanth (@sreesanth36) July 7, 2020

Warmest birthday greetings @msdhoni You are truely an Inspiration ! A absolute Legend ! captain cool 🏏 can’t wait to see you in action post pandemic. #HappyBirthdayDhoni pic.twitter.com/4mXsEdoiwc — Devindar Walmiki (@DWalmiki) July 7, 2020

Happy birthday bhaiiii @msdhoni ... Many more happy returns of the day 🙏🙏 May all your dreams come true 👍 #HappyBirthdayMSD #HappyBirthdayMSDhoni ( this is the only pic I have 🙈) pic.twitter.com/NKIZwEAn9q — sreejesh p r (@16Sreejesh) July 7, 2020

Happy birthday @msdhoni sir. Thank you for giving us so many great memories which we can cherish for the rest of our lives. Have a great day & fabulous year ahead. God bless. 🎂🥳🎉🎈#HappyBirthdayDhoni pic.twitter.com/V5SBQa1WY9 — Harmanpreet Kaur (@ImHarmanpreet) July 7, 2020

One of the biggest hitters we've ever seen!



MS Dhoni turns 39 today, and here are his best sixes in Australia! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/AtBBFMib3F — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) July 7, 2020

When I was in the IPL I used to marvel that coaches, captains & bowlers would stay awake nights wondering what Dhoni would do against them when I knew that Dhoni would probably not lose a minute's sleep about all that.

Happy birthday to the most enigmatic Indian captain ever! pic.twitter.com/KH2jp0bjZH — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) July 7, 2020

Dhoni is a legend not because of his records, he is adored by the fans coz of those hundreds of micro-moments of genius on field which can't be quantified & recorded into numbers.#HappyBirthdayDhoni pic.twitter.com/RHN5ZCA4Ey — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) July 6, 2020