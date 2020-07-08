English summer witnessed a wait like no other for cricketing action. For months, there has been uncertainty over the future of the sport but finally, after weeks of anticipation, when the world was set for Test cricket to return, an old foe returned: rain.

Gloomy weather delayed the start on Wednesday of the first Test between England and the West Indies at Southampton, the first international match since March.

The eagerly anticipated fixture marks the sport’s global return from months of coronavirus-enforced lockdown.

But as the players warmed up on the outfield under grey skies, there was sufficient rain for the Ageas Bowl pitch to remain fully covered and prevent the toss taking place at 0930 GMT as scheduled.

No spectators will be allowed to attend the three-Test series, which concludes with two matches at Old Trafford. Players and officials are staying at on-site hotels to stop the spread of Covid-19, with bowlers unable to use saliva to shine the ball as a health measure.

International travel restrictions mean that, for the first time since 2002, both on-field umpires came from one of the competing teams, with English officials Richard Kettleborough and Richard Illingworth in the middle.

Match referee Chris Broad could find himself presiding over a match involving his son Stuart if the England paceman is selected in the hosts’ final XI. But any disciplinary issues are set to be referred to a remote referee.

Ben Stokes will captain England for the first time, with regular skipper Joe Root missing the match because of the birth of his second child.

West Indies have not won a Test series in England since 1988 but they hold the Wisden Trophy after a 2-1 series win in the Caribbean last year. Jason Holder’s side have gone ahead with the tour even though Britain has the highest virus toll in Europe, with more than 44,000 deaths.

With the wait for cricketing action extended by the weather, Twitter was full of jokes (along with appreciation for Sky Sports’ segment on Black Lives Matter, with former cricketers Michael Holding, Ebony Rainford-Brent and Nasser Hussain.)

After all the wait..........#ENGvWI — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 8, 2020

Things cricket can fight:



A life-threatening pandemic caused by a deadly virus ✅

Rain ✖️#ENGvWI — Manya (@CSKian716) July 8, 2020

More than anyone RAIN has followed #Cricket closely since the 2019 World Cup.#ENGvWI #cricketisback — Manoj Dimri (@manoj_dimri) July 8, 2020

Seeing people moaning about the rain delay is warming my heart and bringing a tear to my eye. Feels almost normal... #ENGvWI https://t.co/Razsaa5YDb — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) July 8, 2020

I love Michael Holding. — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) July 8, 2020

Rain playing hide and seek at the Ageas Bowl. Cover came off, now they're again coming on. The wait goes on for us! — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 8, 2020

Such powerful stuff, as was Mikey's remarkable follow-up on the live broadcast. This is how to do rain delays properly https://t.co/FMxJQJOsy4 — Andrew Miller (@miller_cricket) July 8, 2020

cricket - can punch back against a pandemic but is helpless against rain. gotta love it! #ENGvWI — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) July 8, 2020

“Who gives a toss”



Start play already.#EngvWI — Gaurav Sethi (@BoredCricket) July 8, 2020

Absolutely brilliant feature by @SkyCricket with Michael Holding and @ejrainfordbrent on #BlackLivesMatter. Suddenly very glad for the rain break so we could all watch that. Respect to all involved. Xx — Felix White (@felixwhite) July 8, 2020

Pretty much everything about this Test series is unfamiliar. Apart from this. Covers, floodlights, steady drizzle. We’ve waited a long time, we can wait a bit longer. And I couldn’t feel luckier to be here. #ENGvWI pic.twitter.com/m4IOSyGBo9 — Eleanor Oldroyd (@EllyOldroyd) July 8, 2020

Easily.. the longest wait of the 21st century , after 117 days of absolutely no cricket, International test cricket is back , hopefully the weather stays away #ENGvWI #cricketisback 🏏 🤩 — S.Badrinath (@s_badrinath) July 8, 2020

Rain rain go away from England, come to Chennai



Okay don't come to Chennai, tata sky won't work.



Go anywhere, just let my match happen #ENGvWI https://t.co/TG6HBUrget — Harini Venkataraman (@ImVHarini) July 8, 2020

When you want to lead your side but also don't want it to rain..#HallaBol | #ENGvWI pic.twitter.com/cQyONjEquv — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) July 8, 2020