Fast bowling great Michael Holding said education was key to stamping out racism as England and the West Indies took a knee in support of the Black Lives Matter campaign before the first Test on Wednesday.

Holding, who played in the great West Indian sides of the 1970s and 1980s, recalled ugly incidents he experienced as a young Test cricketer on his visits of Australia and England.

“I went on my very first tour of Australia in 1975-’76,” Holding told Sky Sports.

“I never experienced any racism on the cricket field, but you are fielding down by the boundary and you hear some comments being passed. At that stage I just thought ‘these people are sick’.”

Before the 1976 series, then England captain Tony Grieg, a white South African by birth, infamously said he intended to make the West Indies “grovel”, a reference to their supposed tendency to falter under pressure.

A furious West Indies, with Holding leading the way, won the five-match series 3-0.

“I came to England in ‘76 and it started again, but myself – and most of the team – just brushed it off,” said Holding. “I told myself that I was only here for the summer and I would be going back (home) in September.”

Holding said meaningful change was needed following the death of George Floyd in police custody in the United States in May. Global outrage at the manner of Floyd’s death inspired worldwide protests under the banner of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Holding, 66, said education was key.

“Education is important unless we want to continue living the life that we are living and want to continue having demonstrations every now and again and a few people saying a few things,” he explained.

“When I say education, I mean going back in history. What people need to understand is that thing stems from a long time ago, hundreds of years ago.

“The dehumanisation of the black race is where it started.”

Holding added: “People will tell you ‘that’s a long time ago, get over it’. No, you don’t get over things like that and society has not gotten over something like that. How do you get rid of that in society? By educating both sides – black and white.”

Holding’s monologue went viral on Twitter, with plenty of praise to the legendary pacer. Here are some reactions:

"Until we educate the entire human race, this thing will not stop."



Michael Holding delivers a powerful message, explaining why #BlackLivesMatter. pic.twitter.com/2jiATkOqQ4 — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) July 8, 2020

Holding’s greatest spell (and that’s saying something) pic.twitter.com/pkXKunHiNj — Jarrod Kimber (@ajarrodkimber) July 8, 2020

Outstanding this from Michael Holding on @SkyCricket / @FoxCricket & well worth a listen. Well spoken my friend and great to have international cricket back too ! #ENGvsWI https://t.co/XmoPiDOxX4 — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) July 8, 2020

One of the finest spells delivered with a mic in hand. Michael, holding nothing back.



Worth every second of listening to this.



pic.twitter.com/tQcjU3PHZx — Kamran Muzaffer (@Krick3r) July 8, 2020

Stop what you are doing, watch this and just listen!!



Amazing courage from both @ejrainfordbrent and Michael Holding, thank you for sharing! https://t.co/cEa3sbh9dB — Alexandra Hartley (@AlexHartley93) July 8, 2020

Brilliant piece by @SkyCricket on the impact of racism through the eyes of @ejrainfordbrent & Michael Holding. Respectful discussions for long term change. 👏🏽👏🏽 https://t.co/bUr1IkN0uV — Mel Jones (@meljones_33) July 8, 2020

I hope Indian cricket stars are watching this and feeling embarrassed at their own eyes closed, mouth sealed attitude. They all live in a bubble and nothing, it seems, can jolt them. Sad fact of Indian cricket. https://t.co/VSInWWDnRW — Pradeep Magazine (@pradeepmagazine) July 8, 2020

The cricket coverage of #BlackLivesMatter this morning was absolutely wonderful 👏



Great to see so many sports use their huge platforms these last few weeks.



As for Michael Holding...



What. A. Man. https://t.co/TXCvsmkknR — Toby Tarrant (@tobytarrant) July 8, 2020

Piercing clarity here from Holding. It’s vital that sports commentators discuss these things. Because many of the people who willfully insulate themselves from these issues do watch sport. And they must know they can't insulate themselves. https://t.co/nBID1m3DB6 — Siddhartha Vaidyanathan (@sidvee) July 8, 2020

“History is written by the conqueror, not by those who are conquered. We need to go back and teach both sides of history.”



Such powerful and moving words by Michael Holding. Please listen.



pic.twitter.com/GKleHqaEmL — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) July 8, 2020

"You can tell me who invented the lightbulb - Thomas Edison! Edison invented a lightbulb with a paper filament - it burned out in no time at all. Can you tell me who invented the filament that makes these lights shine throughout? Nobody knows, because it was a black man." Holding — Shahid Hashmi (@hashmi_shahid) July 8, 2020

I tweeted a clip of Michael Holding talking about racism and he mentioned that while we've all heard about Thomas Edison few people will have heard of Latimer who invented the carbon filament that made light bulbs commercially viable.



Turns out it's an amazing story. — Sam Freedman (@Samfr) July 8, 2020

Without doubt the most important piece I’ve done, but let’s be clear who the stars are: @ejrainfordbrent & Michael Holding. Their bravery, honesty & emotion are inspiring. But there’s still a lot of hard work ahead, as some of the comments suggest. #BlackLivesMatter https://t.co/x4pCRlUlZV — James Wilson (@JamesAJWilson1) July 8, 2020