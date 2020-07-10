There were wishes galore on Twitter on Friday as legendary Indian batsman Sunil Gavaskar celebrated his 71st birthday. The former India captain, who scored 13,214 runs in international cricket, is one of the most respected personalities in the game.

After enjoying a phenomenal career as a player, where he broke many batting records and established himself as an icon in India, Gavaskar has had a successful run as a commentator as well over the past several decades.

To celebrate the great man’s 71st birthday, former cricketers, current players and fans came together to send out their wishes birthday wishes on Twitter.

Here are some of them:

I got to meet my idol Gavaskar Sir for the first time in 1987.



As a 13 year old, I couldn’t believe my luck that I was meeting the person I looked up to & wanted to emulate. What a day that was.😍



Wishing you a very happy 71st birthday Sir. Have a healthy & safe year ahead. pic.twitter.com/u06c37ouDh — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 10, 2020

Wishing a very happy birthday to Sunil Gavaskar Sir. Wish him loads of happiness! — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) July 10, 2020

Tendulkar batted for India's glory, Gavaskar batted for the self respect of a 3rd world country. Millions would get off crowded local trains & buses and rush to the nearest paanwala.

And if on the radio, Gavaskar was still batting , they'd breathe again.

HBD SMG, our hero! pic.twitter.com/RX162c83Qd — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) July 10, 2020

From being the first Batsman to score 10,000 Test runs to India's batting mainstay in the 70's & 80's, his contribution to Indian cricket is unparalleled. Wishing the legend, Shri Sunil Gavaskar ji a very happy birthday. Praying for his good health & longevity. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/KWvO4eJAVB — Jay Shah (@JayShah) July 10, 2020

Many more happy returns of the day to the legendary Sunil Gavaskar. Thank you for inspiring me over the years and it has been an absolute pleasure spending time with you in the commentary box in the last few years. Wish you a great year ahead. pic.twitter.com/CQTUyXVhq4 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) July 10, 2020

🔸 World Cup winner 🏆

🔸 First batsman to score 10,000 Test runs 👏

🔸 Most number of runs in debut Test series - 7⃣7⃣4⃣ 🙌



Happy Birthday to the former #TeamIndia captain and batting legend, Sunil Gavaskar! 🎂 pic.twitter.com/CW7ZYLX4aa — BCCI (@BCCI) July 10, 2020

💥 First batsman to score 10,000 Test runs

💥 First batsman to score centuries in both innings of a Test thrice

💥 Held the record for most number of Test tons until 2005

💥 First India fielder to claim 100 Test catches



Happy birthday to legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar 🎉 pic.twitter.com/eyMqeSf54n — ICC (@ICC) July 10, 2020

Why did I want to be batsman & play for India?

Answer : Sunil Gavaskar.



Happy Birthday sir! 🙏🙏🙏 — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) July 10, 2020

Indian legend Sunil Gavaskar turns 71 today! 🎂



Australia would rue gifting Gavaskar several lives at the SCG in 1986, with the opener going on to compile 172, his 32nd Test match century. pic.twitter.com/jAoHhc2m5y — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) July 10, 2020

Players to Score Test Double Centuries in



1st Inning - 123

2nd Inning - 106

3rd Inning - 28

4th Inning - 5



All 4 Innings - Gavaskar



Happy Birthday Sunil Gavaskar — CricBeat (@Cric_beat) July 10, 2020

Happy Birthday Sunil Gavaskar



First to reach 10000 Test Runs

Most Test Hundreds v West Indies (13)

Most Runs in Debut Series (774 v West Indies)

Only player to score Test Double Hundred in all 4 innings.

Wisden Cricketer of the Year 1980

World Cup Winner, 1983 pic.twitter.com/rBNbsaBVRK — Cricketopia (@CricketopiaCom) July 9, 2020

Today is the 71st birthday of Test cricket's greatest opening batsman - Sunil Gavaskar! 🙏

He aggregated 2749 runs against the mighty West Indies - the most by any Test batsman and also most 100s (13) - all without aid of the helmet! — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) July 10, 2020

1972 :: Young Cricket Player Sunil Gavaskar pic.twitter.com/53jIgKMF2N — indianhistorypics (@IndiaHistorypic) July 9, 2020

Gold Footage! Sunil Gavaskar bowling leg-spin imitating Abdul Qadir. pic.twitter.com/xqmgGQy704 — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) July 10, 2020

Defensive as a batsman may be but behind the mic Gavaskar always stood with team India in a very agressive manner.



Here is lambasted Ponting and Clarke in that famous SCG Test, 2008pic.twitter.com/0N9FRwpHem https://t.co/QEjGjblb5V — Cricketopia (@CricketopiaCom) July 10, 2020

Happy birthday Sunil Gavaskar! July is a pretty amazing month for legendary Indian cricketers!



Here’s a big one.....when he wanted to he could launch em into the stands....



pic.twitter.com/RTwOgtwlLJ — Rob Moody (@robelinda2) July 10, 2020

Sunil Gavaskar & Imran Khan advertise Thums up cola drink! pic.twitter.com/lzMirthczE — Dan Redford (@danredford70) July 9, 2020

Gavaskar is seen here with the Indian actress Madhumati in the 1980 Marathi film 'Savli Premachi', where he made his silver screen debut! pic.twitter.com/GaaJoe9utr — Dan Redford (@danredford70) July 9, 2020