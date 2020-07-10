Jose Mourinho walked out of his press conference after Tottenham Hotspur’s 0-0 draw with Bournemouth in the Premier League after technical issues interrupted the early part of his post-match media briefing.

Mourinho, after waiting for a few minutes trying to hear a question by a journalist, answered in the negative when he was asked if he could hear the question. It appeared that Mourinho had had enough by then and decided to cut his press conference short.

Mourinho cut a frustrated figure as Tottenham failed to break down a struggling Bournemouth side and were fortunate to not be beaten after VAR ruled out Callum Wilson’s 90th-minute strike.

However, Mourinho’s main cause of frustration was an incident in the first half when Harry Kane was denied what looked like a clear penalty after Josh King pushed the Spurs striker while defending a corner.

“The same referee who did the VAR decision against Sheffield United, Michael Oliver. Opinions matter, It’s not only mine. Everybody knows that’s a penalty and when I say everybody, I mean everybody,” Mourinho told the broadcaster after the game.

“The game has the most important moment and I don’t want to say any more in relation to that. Everybody knows,” he added.

Spurs and Kane were at the wrong end of another incorrect refereeing decision in their 3-1 loss at Sheffield United last week that had left Mourinho fuming.

Tottenham have won just once in their last three games and are in danger of missing out on European competition for the first time since the 2009-’10 season.

Mourinho’s men face a tough last few games with the north London derby against Arsenal coming up next, followed by a trip to Newcastle United, a home game against Champions League-chasing Leicester City and an away trip across the town to Crystal Palace.