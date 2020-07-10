Hockey India named Manipur’s Gyanendro Ningombam as its president after predecessor Mohd Mushtaque Ahmad resigned following the sports ministry declaration that the latter’s 2018 election was in violation of the national sports code’s tenure guidelines.

HI, in a press release, stated that Ningombam, the former senior vice president, was chosen for the role in accordance with the constitution of the governing body.

Ahmad served HI in the capacity of secretary general before taking over as its president in 2018. Under his regime, India hosted the FIH World Cup in 2018 as well as the Olympic Qualifiers in 2019, where the men’s and women’s team qualified for the big-ticket event in Tokyo.

Ningombam has been associated with Manipur Hockey and has impressed with his work at at the grassroots level. He also served as the editor of Meeyam, an evening daily in Manipur.

Ningombam had served as the Chief Executive Officer of Manipur Hockey between 2009 to 2014, following which he rose to the post of the vice president of the body till 2018.