Wimbledon was hailed as “a class act” on Friday after the tournament agreed to award £10 million in prize money to the 620 players who would have taken part in the tournament had it not been cancelled.

The All England Club said that based on world rankings, 224 players who would have competed in qualifying will each receive £12,500 while the 256 players who would have featured in main draw singles will get £25,000.

In doubles, it will be £6,250, for wheelchair events, the sum would be £6,000 per player, with £5,000 for quad wheelchair competitors.

Wimbledon, which should have staged its finals this weekend, was in April cancelled for the first time since the Second World War due to the coronavirus crisis.

“Just when you thought you couldn’t love @Wimbledon any more....,” tweeted Britain’s Marcus Willis, who famously reached the second round in 2016, where he lost to Roger Federer.

Here are some more reactions to Wimbledon’s incredible gesture:

@Wimbledon 🙏🏽 Thankyou, an amazing gesture. You will always be our favourite tournament ❤️🌱 — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) July 11, 2020

Amazing news — always a class act and leader of our sport !! Well done @Wimbledon - can’t wait to be back next year ! 💚💜 https://t.co/BFok5ZSDQI — Kim Clijsters (@Clijsterskim) July 10, 2020

Incredible gesture from @Wimbledon with the players.We appreciate this comprehension and generosity in these times of uncertainty .Hats off to you once again.🌱🎾❤️ — Feliciano López (@feliciano_lopez) July 10, 2020

A very generous and thoughtful decision by #Wimbledon to pay prize money to players who would have been eligible to play in qualifying or main draw of the 2020 tournament.



This amounts to 10 million pounds total. https://t.co/qalEuJCX8p https://t.co/GCyV1CEfux — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) July 11, 2020

Amazing gesture @Wimbledon 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 especially for players that need it rn https://t.co/bIJmBGaabC — Belinda Bencic (@BelindaBencic) July 10, 2020

Incredible gesture @Wimbledon. The players appreciate it so much! See you in 2021. — John Isner (@JohnIsner) July 10, 2020

Incredible gesture from @Wimbledon today. Their support for us, the players, will mean so much to so many. #AllEnglandClub #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/XJPPsZu6C3 — Kyle Edmund (@kyle8edmund) July 10, 2020

In case you missed it, Wimbledon will pay £10m in prizes despite cancelling 2020, to all qualified competitors including singles, doubles, wheelchair. Supporting athlete livelihoods. Classy tournament even when not happening.https://t.co/qMDpL6GB6o — Nick Harris (@sportingintel) July 10, 2020

Lots of cynicism in our world, but this is a genuinely remarkable gesture by Wimbledon: Despite cancellation, it will pay prize money to players who would have been eligible to play in qualifying or main draw of the 2020 tournament. 10 million pounds totalhttps://t.co/dWauwb9m0G pic.twitter.com/BfUKOtBTVa — Christopher Clarey (@christophclarey) July 10, 2020

Hats off to Wimbledon. This is how you take care of your players. US Open should follow instead of pushing this nonsense. We can resume tour later when conditions are better. — Lukas Lacko (@lukilacko) July 10, 2020

pure class @Wimbledon . But, we already knew that 🙏🏻thank you. — Alison Riske-Amritraj🇺🇸🇮🇳 (@Riske4rewards) July 10, 2020

Such a nice gesture @Wimbledon on these tough moments. Means the world for us, thank you 🙏 https://t.co/sF40g23viJ — Paula Badosa (@paulabadosa) July 10, 2020