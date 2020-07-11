Wimbledon was hailed as “a class act” on Friday after the tournament agreed to award £10 million in prize money to the 620 players who would have taken part in the tournament had it not been cancelled.
The All England Club said that based on world rankings, 224 players who would have competed in qualifying will each receive £12,500 while the 256 players who would have featured in main draw singles will get £25,000.
In doubles, it will be £6,250, for wheelchair events, the sum would be £6,000 per player, with £5,000 for quad wheelchair competitors.
Wimbledon, which should have staged its finals this weekend, was in April cancelled for the first time since the Second World War due to the coronavirus crisis.
“Just when you thought you couldn’t love @Wimbledon any more....,” tweeted Britain’s Marcus Willis, who famously reached the second round in 2016, where he lost to Roger Federer.
