Serie A club Parma announced on Saturday that a member of its staff had tested positive for coronavirus and been placed in isolation.

This is the first case of coronavirus in Italian football since the competition resumed exactly one month ago.

“This person, who was completely asymptomatic, was quickly isolated in accordance with federal and ministerial guidelines,” the Serie A club said in a statement.

“The club states that all other members of the team-group tested negative and began isolation at the sports centre. They will be able to continue their activities normally and will be monitored on an ongoing basis,” the club added.

Parma, 12th in Serie A, are due to host Bologna team on Sunday evening.