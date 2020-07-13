Manchester City will be free to play Champions League football next season after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) lifted a two-season ban from European competitions imposed by Uefa on Monday.
The initial fine of €30 million was also reduced to €10 million on appeal. City were accused of deliberately inflating the value of income from sponsors with links to the Abu Dhabi United Group, also owned by City owner Sheikh Mansour, to avoid falling foul of financial fair play (FFP) regulations between 2012 and 2016. The case against City was reopened when German magazine Der Spiegel published a series of leaked emails in 2018.
Manchester City fans were, obviously, delighted by the verdict but it also meant that droves of opposition supporters questioned the FFP ruling.
