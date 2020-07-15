Indian teen pistol shooting star Anish Bhanwala, who recently scored 90% in his class XII board exam, is trying to make the most of his extended time at home by training at a makeshift range.

The 17-year-old’s discipline, the 25m rapid-fire pistol, doesn’t allow him the liberty to go full throttle while training at home because of the distance of the target. But regardless of the limitation he is determined to not lose touch with the sport during the coronavirus-forced lockdown. He is currently training at a 10m range set up by his family at his Karnal home.

“I do either dry firing at home or practice at the 10m range. Unlike in 10m, shooters in 25m, 50m and shotgun don’t have the option to train at home. But I am managing it pretty well,” he told PTI on Tuesday.

“Though I compete in 25m rapid fire pistol, practicing daily keeps me focused and in touch with my sport. I don’t want to lose touch with the sport at any cost. So I am just being positive and happy. Things are going pretty well for me, although there have been ups and downs in shooting, which is the case with everyone, I guess.”

The shooter is optimistic about earning an quota when activities resume in his sport.

“There is a World Cup next year in March or April. I have done fairly well so far and all the shooters ranked above me and a few behind have secured quotas. So I stand a very good chance now,” said the Commonwealth Games and Youth World Cup gold medallist, who is ranked 11th in the word.

Bhanwala already has the chance of a backdoor entry based on ranking after the International Olympic Committee approved the International Shooting Sport Federation’s updated qualification system for the Tokyo Olympics.

He said he is looking forward to joining the core group camp and is waiting for the National Rifle Association of India finalise the date and venue.

“I am also working out in order to have better control in shooting. I was 88 kgs some months ago and I am 79 now,” he added.

Bhanwala will soon enroll for an undergraduate course in Bachelors in Business Administration and then top it with a masters program. “I will study from the Manav Rachna University which is very close to the Karni Singh Shooting Range. After BBA, I will do MBA. It’s good to have professional degrees for a secure future,” he said.