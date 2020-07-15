India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant has said that Mahendra Singh Dhoni is his favourite batting partner. The youngster said that he gets to learn a lot whenever he is at the crease with the former captain.

Pant has been seen as Dhoni’s replacement behind the stumps in India’s white-ball teams. But the 22-year-old’s inconsistency with the bat saw him get replaced by KL Rahul in the limited-overs formats in New Zealand.

In an online interaction with his Indian Premier League side Delhi Capitals, Pant reflected on what makes Dhoni a great batting partner.

“My favourite batting partner is Mahi bhai but I don’t get a chance to bat with him too often. If he’s out there, everything seems sorted. He will tell you the plan and you just have to follow his lead. The way his mind works is incredible, especially during chases,” said the left-hander.

Pant also said that he gets to learn a lot while batting with seniors like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan.

“I enjoy batting even with Virat Bhai and Rohit Bhai... whenever you’re batting with any of these seniors, it’s a different experience. You have fun with them...you realise how their mind works. It’s a different chemistry... even with (Shreyas) Iyer and Shiki bhai (Shikhar Dhawan) in the IPL,” he said.