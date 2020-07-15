Premier League announced on Wednesday that the summer transfer window ahead of the 2020-’21 edition will open for 10 weeks at the end of the current season, starting on 27 July and ending on 5 October.

The league said in a statement that shareholders have agreed on the dates for the summer 2020 transfer window, adding that following consultation with the EFL, a domestic-only window will be added from 5 October, closing 1700 hrs BST on 16 October.

During this window, Premier League clubs will only be able to trade with EFL clubs (either loans or permanent registrations) and no transfers can take place between Premier League clubs in this period.

The transfer window is subject to the approval of Fifa, the league said.

Liverpool have been crowned as champions of the 2019-’20 season that comes to a close on July 27, following a hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.