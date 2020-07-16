England bowler Jofra Archer was ruled out of the second Test against the West Indies and sent into self-isolation on Thursday for breaking “bio-secure protocols” aimed at stopping coronavirus infections, the England and Wales Cricket Board said.

Both teams have been living in secure “bubble” sites at the Ageas Bowl, the venue for last week’s first Test, and Old Trafford, where the final two matches of the series will take place, in a bid to combat the spread of Covid-19.

Archer, however, admitted he broke the strict health regulations and was removed from the squad for the second Test after playing in last week’s opener.

“I am extremely sorry for what I have done,” the fast bowler said in an ECB statement.

“I have put, not only myself, but the whole team and management in danger. I fully accept the consequences of my actions, and I want to sincerely apologise to everyone in the bio-secure bubble.”

Twitter was left in shock after the news of Archer’s exclusion broke out. Many called out the young pacer for his carelessness, while some pointed to the advantage this presents West Indies.

Here are some reactions:

Oh Jofra ...... — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) July 16, 2020

Jofra Archer after someone in the England camp played Coldplay's Greatest Hits for the 15th time that day... pic.twitter.com/NbqLRedNBK — Caribbean Cricket Podcast (@CaribCricket) July 16, 2020

England travelled in separate cars between Southampton and Manchester on Monday and it seems as though Jofra Archer's breach of protocols was some time then. More on @MailSport — Paul Newman 🌈 (@Paul_NewmanDM) July 16, 2020

England are 1-0 Down. Series is on the Line. First They did'nt Pick Jimmy for the 2nd Test & that too at OldTrafford Which I Still dont think is a Good Move. And Now the Case of Jofra this Morning. WI would be Pretty Happy with this. Oh JOFRA...#ENGvWI — Mani 🇵🇰 (@ManiTweets14) July 16, 2020

Can’t believe he actually left 🤣 >> Jofra Archer excluded by England for breach of biosecure protocolshttps://t.co/txxPthMX16 https://t.co/LA8UpfW4DS — Jaideep Vaidya (@jaideepjourno) July 16, 2020

England played James Anderson, Mark Wood, Jofra Archer as the front line seamers in the first Test and none of them are playing in the second Test at Old Trafford starting today. #ENGvWI — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 16, 2020

No Jimmy, Mark Wood or Jofra on the pitch at OT this week - feels like a big opportunity for West Indies. — Simon Mann (@Cricket_Mann) July 16, 2020

Jofra taking enough break in between & keeping himself fit for IPL in 2 months — arfan (@Im__Arfan) July 16, 2020

Jofra Archer makes history by becoming the first cricketer to commit an undisclosed biosecurity breach. https://t.co/z8tdDdqeos — Breakfast (@sivbreak) July 16, 2020

Jofra Archer Official Statement:



It’s very disappointing that Jofra felt the need to pop to the post office to send @tinobest a tube of Colgate and despite assurances he wore a mask throughout we were left with no choice but to exclude him from the squad — Ed Smith - Maverick Genius (but not Ed Smith) (@MaverickEdSmith) July 16, 2020

So Jofra Archer dropped for going home. Not sure Dominic Cummings would have survived the ECB regime. — richard hobson (@richardjhobson) July 16, 2020

Things you’d never have heard or seen a year ago, part 347: Player left out for breaching bio-secure bubble rules. https://t.co/dSVo9SBrlL — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) July 16, 2020

Given Archer’s Twitter timeline having a tweet for every possible situation from the past, one user wondered if this would be one scenario too much.

I bet Jofra doesn't have a tweet for that — Rick Eyre on cricket (@rickeyrecricket) July 16, 2020

But, Jofra always has a tweet.

There's a tweet for everything 😂😂😂



Jofra Archer is a time traveller https://t.co/wT4S6KIVCX — @LemonSaltSoda (@LemonSaltSoda) July 16, 2020

(With inputs from AFP)