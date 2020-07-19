Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was the star of the show as Arsenal produced a fine performance to beat Manchester City and reach the FA Cup final on Saturday.
Gunners boss Arteta outwitted City manager Pep Guardiola with an astute counter-attacking scheme and Aubameyang struck in each half as Arsenal executed their plans to perfection. Arsenal will face Chelsea or Manchester United, who meet in the other semi-final on Sunday, in the final at Wembley on August 1.
Arteta captained Arsenal to FA Cup triumph six years ago and, in his first season in charge of the north London club, the Spaniard has led them back to the final of a competition they last won in 2017.
Just days after beating Premier League champions Liverpool, Arsenal offered further evidence that Arteta could be the man to restore them to the glory days of the Arsene Wenger era. Arsenal had lost their previous seven meetings with City, including a 3-0 drubbing in their first game after the coronavirus hiatus.
But, thanks to Arteta’s masterstroke, Arsenal handed Guardiola’s side a first Wembley defeat in their last 10 visits.
(With inputs from AFP)