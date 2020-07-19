Professional cricket may not have resumed in India but that isn’t stopping the players from putting in the hard yards in training sessions. Suresh Raina and Mohammed Shami shared videos on social media on Saturday, in which they can be seen battling it out in the nets.

Apart from Raina and Shami, a few local cricketers from Uttar Pradesh and leg-spinner Piyush Chawla can also be seen participating in the practice session.

Raina wasn’t his usual, attacking self in the nets and played out Chawla and Shami with plenty of caution. While Chawla offered harmless full-tosses for the most part, Shami ran in full steam to bowl some terrific deliveries to Raina.

“When you nailed your practice this week and ready to enjoy the weekend practice with none other than @MdShami11 & piyush Chawla. Keeping the momentum going! Good start to the weekend! heart Enjoy the little victories, Happy weekend,” Raina captioned his post on Twitter.

When you nailed your practice this week and ready to enjoy the weekend practice with none other than @MdShami11 & piyush Chawla 🏏 Keeping the momentum going!

Good start to the weekend! 💪🤍 Enjoy the little victories, Happy weekend !😎✌️ pic.twitter.com/H2mtSmhP4t — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) July 18, 2020

Raina, Shami and Chawla were all set to take part in the Indian Premier League this year. With the T20 tournament postponed for now, cricketers in India have been training individually in their hometowns in order to stay fit and ready.