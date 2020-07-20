Jose Mourinho warned Harry Kane on Sunday that his “special” relationship with Tottenham Hotspur means it would not be as enjoyable to play for another club. Kane netted with two superb finishes as Tottenham boosted their bid to qualify for the Europa League with a 3-0 win over Leicester in north London on Sunday.

The England captain now has six goals since the Premier League restart and 13 in 18 games under Mourinho. It was a stinging rebuke to critics who have claimed the Tottenham striker cannot flourish in Mourinho’s rigid game-plan. Kane spoke earlier this season about the need for Tottenham to match his ambitions if he is to stay at a club where he is yet to win a major trophy.

But, amid speculation he could look to leave, the Londoner has now scored 185 goals for the club he joined as an 11-year-old. Mourinho believes that bond with Tottenham makes Kane the player he is. “I think everyone thinks he’s a fantastic player and Tottenham is so lucky to have him because he’s the player, the person and the Tottenham boy,” Mourinho said.

“All this together makes him really a special player for us that probably wouldn’t be so special playing for another team.

“He’s really special for us, he’s really special for Tottenham. Of course we want him to be happy and for him to be happy he wants victories, score goals, and I’m so happy after an incredibly difficult injury he’s coming in the direction where he’s going to end the season perfect. Hopefully the beginning of next season he will be even better.”

Spurs in control

Mourinho’s men are in sixth place with just one game to go at Crystal Palace next weekend. Kane struck twice before the break after James Justin’s early own goal, leading Tottenham to a third successive win. “When we scored three goals in the first half, I think the game is over,” Mourinho said.

“Then it’s just about being compact and controlling the game, so I’m very happy because it’s a lot of pressure for us.”

Fourth-placed Leicester may have to settle for Europa League qualification after a damaging loss. They remain level on points with fifth-placed Manchester United, who have a game in hand against West Ham on Wednesday. Leicester are now almost certain to have to beat United in next weekend’s final day of the season.

It has been a disappointing run for the Foxes since the restart, but boss Brendan Rodgers said his side will be fired up for the United showdown. “We have had disruptions with injuries, but that aside, we have not been as consistent as what we want,” he said.

“I don’t want to be too negative, the players are disappointed but we go into the game next week with a shot of the Champions League. Our target was to arrive into the top six, which would have been a great achievement.

“If we don’t do it, of course there will be a bit of disappointment, but there will be gratitude for the effort they have put in. It’s incredible that it’s the last game with so much on it, but we will be ready for it. It will be all-in.”