Lionel Messi gave Barcelona fans something to cheer at the end of a disappointing campaign that saw the Catalans surrender their La Liga crown to arch-rivals Real Madrid.

The Argentine was confirmed as the winner of Pichichi trophy – a title given to La Liga’s top scorer – as he netted a brace against Alaves in Barcelona’s 5-0 win in the final round of matches in La Liga to finish four goals above Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema.

Top scorers by season Season Player Goals Apps 2009–10 Lionel Messi 34 35 2010–11 Cristiano Ronaldo 40 34 2011–12 Lionel Messi 50 37 2012–13 Lionel Messi 46 32 2013–14 Cristiano Ronaldo 31 30 2014–15 Cristiano Ronaldo 48 35 2015–16 Luis Suárez 40 35 2016–17 Lionel Messi 37 34 2017–18 Lionel Messi 34 36 2018–19 Lionel Messi 36 34 2019–20 Lionel Messi 25 33

However, with his seventh Pichichi trophy, Messi now has the most number of golden boot awards in La Liga history, further cementing his place as one of the greatest goalscorers, if not the greatest in Spanish football.

Most Pichichi trophies Player Trophies Seasons Lionel Messi 7 2009–10, 2011–12, 2012–13, 2016–17, 2017–18, 2018–19, 2019–20 Telmo Zarra 6 1944–45, 1945–46, 1946–47, 1949–50, 1950–51, 1952–53 Alfredo Di Stéfano 5 1953–54, 1955–56, 1956–57, 1957–58, 1958–59 Quini 5 1973–74, 1975–76, 1979–80, 1980–81, 1981–82 Hugo Sánchez 5 1984–85, 1985–86, 1986–87, 1987–88, 1989–90 Ferenc Puskás 4 1959–60, 1960–61, 1962–63, 1963–64 Isidro Lángara 3 1933–34, 1934–35, 1935–36 José Eulogio Gárate 3 1968–69, 1969–70, 1970–71 Cristiano Ronaldo 3 2010–11, 2013–14, 2014–15 Guillermo Gorostiza 2 1929–30, 1931–32 Mundo 2 1941–42, 1943–44 Pahiño 2 1947–48, 1951–52 Amancio 2 1968–69, 1969–70 Mario Kempes 2 1976–77, 1977–78 Raúl 2 1998–99, 2000–01 Ronaldo 2 1996–97, 2003–04 Diego Forlán 2 2004–05, 2008–09

This is the fourth straight season where Messi has been La Liga’s top scorer, thus equaling the record of Alfredo di Stefano and Hugo Sanchez for consecutive Pichichi trophy wins

Most number of consecutive Pichichi trophies Player Wins Seasons Alfredo Di Stéfano 4 1955–56, 1956–57, 1957–58, 1958–59 Hugo Sánchez 4 1984–85, 1985–86, 1986–87, 1987–88 Lionel Messi 4 2016–17, 2017–18, 2018–19, 2019–20 Isidro Lángara 3 1933–34, 1934–35, 1935–36 Telmo Zarra 3 1944–45, 1945–46, 1946–47 José Eulogio Gárate 3 1968–69, 1969–70, 1970–71 Quini 3 1979–80, 1980–81, 1981–82

Messi’s tally of 25 goals in a single La Liga season is his lowest in 12 years but it was enough for him to be the division’s top scorer again.

Lionel Messi's goal tallies in La Liga seasons Season Goal tally 2004-05 1 2005-06 6 2006-07 14 2007-08 10 2008-09 23 2009-10 34 2010-11 31 2011-12 50 2012-13 46 2013-14 28 2014-15 43 2015-16 26 2016-17 37 2017-18 34 2018-19 36 2019-20 25

In terms of the overall goalscoring statistics, Messi is way ahead of the pack. His record is unlikely to be broken anytime soon as the second active goalscorer in La Liga is Karim Benzema who is 275 goals behind the Argentine.

List of La Liga's all-time leading goalscorers Rank Player Years Goals Appearances Goals per game 1 Lionel Messi 2004 – Present 444 485 0.92 2 Cristiano Ronaldo 2009–2018 311 292 1.07 3 Telmo Zarra 1940–1955 251 278 0.9 4 Hugo Sánchez 1981–1994 234 347 0.67 5 Raúl 1994–2010 228 550 0.41 6 Alfredo Di Stéfano 1953–1966 227 329 0.69 7 César Rodríguez 1939–1955 223 353 0.63 8 Quini 1970–1987 219 448 0.49 9 Pahiño 1943–1956 210 278 0.76 10 Edmundo Suárez 1939–1950 195 231 0.84 11 Santillana 1970–1988 186 461 0.4 12 David Villa 2003–2014 185 352 0.53 13 Juan Arza 1943–1959 182 349 0.52 14 Guillermo Gorostiza 1929–1945 178 256 0.7 15 Karim Benzema 2009–Present 169 349 0.48

Messi, however, who has not been a happy man in recent weeks and has made his frustrations at Barcelona clear was not too overjoyed at winning a record Pichichi trophy.

“I’m never that bothered about the individual prizes and I would have preferred it to have come with a league title like before,” said Messi.

The Argentine will now set his eyes on helping Barcelona win their sixth Champions League trophy when the competition resumes in August.