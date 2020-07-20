Instead of the usual debate leading up to the announcement of the award or the argument after the fact, 2020’s discussion about Ballon d’Or has come down to this: who has been robbed?

The most popular individual honour in football will not be awarded this year due to the extraordinary conditions created by the coronavirus pandemic.

It will be the first time the trophy given for the world’s best men’s footballer has not been awarded since Englishman Stanley Matthews won the inaugural edition in 1956.

The decision was announced by organisers France Football announced on Monday.

“There will be no edition in 2020, because it turns out, after thoughtful consideration, that all the conditions are not met,” said Pascal Ferre, the editor of the magazine.

Lionel Messi won a record-breaking sixth Ballon d’Or last year.

The women’s Ballon d’Or, which was first awarded in 2018, has also been cancelled, as have the Kepa Trophy, given to the best young player, and the Yashin award for best goalkeeper.

“This decision, which was taken of course with all the group stakeholders, does not delight us but it seems to be the most responsible one,” said Ferre.

“Protecting the credibility and legitimacy of such an award also means ensuring its flawlessness over time.”

France Football added that it was looking forward to holding a ceremony in 2021, but that this year it would instead organise a vote for the all-time greatest men’s XI.

The Covid-19 outbreak saw all major football leagues shut down in March, with the German Bundesliga the first to resume behind closed doors in May.

France Football said it would be unfair to vote on the world’s best player when some leagues, including the French Ligue 1, cancelled their seasons early.

Ferre also suggested that it would not be right to judge players based on games played without spectators present.

“We believe that such a singular year cannot... be treated as an ordinary year,” he added.

“Two months (January and February), out of the eleven generally required to form an opinion and decide who should lift the trophies, represent far too little to gauge and judge, without forgetting that the other games were played –- or will be played –- in unusual conditions (behind closed doors, with five replacements, Champions League’s Final 8 played in a single game).”

Twitter was abuzz with reactions, some funny and some serious, after the development on Monday, with many wondering if Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich forward) was the one to have missed out on his big chance:

We understand.



Besides, everyone knows who the best is.https://t.co/u8f3i307NN pic.twitter.com/mqWt1hvspg — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 20, 2020

reigning winner of Ballon D'or and FIFA Best for 1 more year we move 😁 pic.twitter.com/JSBpR1EQ2V — Rohit (@MessiFC10i) July 20, 2020

Frank Lampard when he realized Lewandowski is going to take out all his Ballon D'or anger on CFC... pic.twitter.com/ezQ3Tuy6I1 — PolderMeneer (🇳🇱) (on loan at Inter) (@MeneerPolder) July 20, 2020

Someone’s going to be robbed of a Ballon D’Or because the French league missed 10 games 😂



Strange how they’ve had months to cancel it but it only happens now... — 🇵🇹🇦🇷 (@bothgoats) July 20, 2020

KDB robbed of Ballon D’Or — Loz 🐢 (@laurenmcfc) July 20, 2020

France Football, hosts of the Ballon d'Or: "We did not want to put an indelible asterisk on the prize list."



Liverpool fans: pic.twitter.com/TwItssgKae — Goal (@goal) July 20, 2020

I'm not a fan of the Ballon d'Or but you kind of have to feel for Lewandowski. The guy is constantly underrated by anyone outside of Germany. He never gets the proper recognition and the one time he is probably the clear favorite for the award, they decide not to hold it. — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) July 20, 2020

Tweet does not exist

The Ballon d'Or will not be awarded in 2020, due to the disruption caused by the coronavirus.



A travesty for Harry Maguire. pic.twitter.com/d1WCITWnRS — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) July 20, 2020

Highest goal scorer Laliga

Highest assist in the whole of Europe

Highest chances created.

Highest FK goals... All in one season.

And still retains the ballon d'or for another year.. Only one GOAT pic.twitter.com/JdGkmQIou8 — YH (@Yemihazan) July 20, 2020

Agree with @Zonal_Marking and others re weirdness of cancelling Ballon d'Or.

"Protecting the credibility of such an award means ensuring its flawlessness over time" is self-important nonsense.

Think you might be *slightly* overestimating the integrity/prestige of your award, lads — Oliver Kay (@OliverKay) July 20, 2020

Weird decision, weird statement. There's still plenty of football going on, ladshttps://t.co/sYY29LwaHu — Michael Cox (@Zonal_Marking) July 20, 2020

When the 2020 Ballon d'Or gets cancelled 😩 pic.twitter.com/Jhxf4X7sYb — B/R Football (@brfootball) July 20, 2020

When you have the best goal-scoring season of your career and the Ballon d'Or ceremony is canceled. pic.twitter.com/GrkQ3Angbk — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 20, 2020

Just deeped that Lewandowski is going to take out his Ballon D’or anger on Chelsea. pic.twitter.com/OrfYxcJYLz — CFC ARK (@ARKCFC) July 20, 2020

I'm sorry but it's a disgrace that Lewandowski is even being mentioned for the Ballon D'or...he's scored 79% of his Bundesliga goals against teams positioned 8 or lower on the table... he's not close to KDB or Messi — kai 🇧🇷 (@NiftyNeres) July 20, 2020

Wait y’all thought Lewandowski would’ve won the Ballon d’Or over Ronaldo? Leeeemaooo — Omoniyi Israel (@__Omoissy) July 20, 2020

They can cancel Ballon d'Or. But they can't deny that's Ronaldo is the GOATpic.twitter.com/XL3v3eB1oC — Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) July 20, 2020

No Ballon D’or this year????? Eden hazard robbed — Jay🤖 (@John___Ng) July 20, 2020