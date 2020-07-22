Indian Super League side Kerala Blasters confirmed the signing of defender Nishu Kumar on Wednesday while FC Goa snapped up Spanish forward Igor Angulo for a one-year stint.

Nishu was previously with Bengaluru FC, where he made over 70 appearances and was part of the ISL title-winning side in the 2018-’19 season.

“In this footballing journey, I am all set to embrace a new challenge, being a part of Kerala Blasters FC. I will give my best for the club, hoping to win many trophies together and bring joy to all the supporters who have been there with the club throughout these years,” the 22-year-old was quoted as saying.

Nishu’s performances with BFC saw him earn a national team call up as he made his India debut in a friendly against Jordan.

Happy to be a part of the @keralablasters family. I am looking forward to playing in front of the passionate #KBFC fans who have always been loud, proud and the heartbeat of the club in God’s own country.#YennumYellow pic.twitter.com/v2zHIDCVnJ — Nishu Kumar (@nishukumar22) July 22, 2020

You've been waiting, he’s finally here! 🤩



Welcome to the KBFC family, @nishukumar22 💛#NammudeSwantham #YennumYellow pic.twitter.com/3IEqGuGcib — K e r a l a B l a s t e r s F C (@KeralaBlasters) July 22, 2020

Meanwhile, Goa’s latest acquisition Angulo is an experienced striker who has spent the past four seasons in Poland with Gornik Zabrze, winning the Golden Boot in the 2018-’19 season thanks to his 24 strikes, according to a press release.

The Bilbao native scored 88 goals in 154 games during his time in Poland.

“I am excited at the prospect of playing for FC Goa and it is an adventure that I am keen to start at the earliest,” Angulo said.

“What attracted me to the club was that I liked the way of playing, the philosophy. FC Goa is one club that is always on the attack and in doing so, are able to create a beautiful style of football.”

Starting off his career with Athletic Bilbao, the 36-year-old has gone on to play for clubs like Numancia, Gimnastic de Tarragona and Real Union in Spain.

Outside his home country, he has played for French side AS Cannes before spending his time in Greece and Cyprus. A move to Poland materialised in 2016, the release stated.