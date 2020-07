The Indian Super League has been inducted into the World Leagues Forum, the association of professional football leagues which includes the likes of Premier League, La Liga and Bundesliga.

The ISL said in a release that it has become the first league from South Asia and seventh in Asia to join the WLF.

Currently, the WLF has members from five continents representing close to 1200 clubs worldwide and works closely with global body Fifa on the development of professional football, it said.

ISL organisers Football Sports Development Limited Founder and Chairperson Nita Ambani said it’s an honour to get a seat at the World Leagues Forum table.

Jerome Perlemuter, General Secretary, World Leagues Forum said: “It is a great pleasure and an honour to welcome the ISL in the professional football family. The ISL has achieved a lot in the recent years and is now on a path to becoming a major league in its region.”