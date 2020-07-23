Liverpool finally ended their 30-year wait to lift the Premier League trophy as captain Jordan Henderson did the honours after their 5-3 win over Chelsea in their final home game of the season.
The Reds launched a strange title party with no fans in the stadium but there was no shortage of emotions on display as Jurgen Klopp’s men celebrated at Anfield.
Earlier, goals from Naby Keita, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Georginio Wijnaldum, Roberto Firmino and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain had helped Liverpool see off a Christian Pulisic-inspired fight back from Chelsea to pick up their 31st victory of the season, but it was all about the celebrations that followed.
As Liverpool ended their long wait to get their hands on that Premier League trophy, here’s how Twitter reacted.
