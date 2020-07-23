Liverpool finally ended their 30-year wait to lift the Premier League trophy as captain Jordan Henderson did the honours after their 5-3 win over Chelsea in their final home game of the season.

The Reds launched a strange title party with no fans in the stadium but there was no shortage of emotions on display as Jurgen Klopp’s men celebrated at Anfield.

Earlier, goals from Naby Keita, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Georginio Wijnaldum, Roberto Firmino and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain had helped Liverpool see off a Christian Pulisic-inspired fight back from Chelsea to pick up their 31st victory of the season, but it was all about the celebrations that followed.

As Liverpool ended their long wait to get their hands on that Premier League trophy, here’s how Twitter reacted.

Liverpool have waited 30 years for this moment 🏆 pic.twitter.com/VNwiHVtZp5 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 22, 2020

🏆 C H A M P I O N S 🏆 pic.twitter.com/QVhoBt5ce3 — Premier League (@premierleague) July 22, 2020

Anything is possible. Never stop believing.

Premier League Champions 2019/20 🏆❤️ pic.twitter.com/YdtIG7xc6I — Jordan Henderson (@JHenderson) July 22, 2020

From doubters to believers.

And now you're going to believe them.#LFCchampions pic.twitter.com/wTjqWsBsWq — Melissa Reddy (@MelissaReddy_) July 22, 2020

Congratulations to @LFC on lifting the Premier League trophy. A breathtaking season encapsulated by tonight’s performance. Enjoy the celebrations as much as possible under the circumstances. 👏🏻👏🏻 — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) July 22, 2020

With all due respect, *this* is how you commentate on Liverpool getting back to lifting league titles.pic.twitter.com/rAlav0akqm — Jim Boardman (@JimBoardman) July 22, 2020

Liverpool top the table with 96 points on the night they lift their first Premier League trophy. One point for each of the 96 who lost their lives at Hillsborough. Some things are just meant to be. #LFC — Transfer News (@TransferChecker) July 22, 2020

Not Mark Wright

Not Ian Rush

Not John Barnes

Not Paul Ince

Not Jamie Redknapp

Not Robbie Fowler

Not Sami Hyypiä

Not even Steven Gerrard



Jordan Henderson will be the captain that lifts Liverpool's first Premier League title. © pic.twitter.com/hGN1jF4kCL — Squawka Football (@Squawka) June 25, 2020