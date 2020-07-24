Indian sports minister Kiren Rijiju has hinted that sporting events in India could resume from the month of September or October.

“I am hopeful India will have sporting events from September or October, even the big leagues in various sports are considering resumption,” Rijiju was quoted as saying at the global forum, which saw participation from all Commonwealth countries.

“I am happy to inform you that the training of our elite, Olympic-bound athletes has begun in specialized camps recently. I have also spoken to the sports ministers of all states and Union Territories, as well as the National Sports Federations, and asked them to slowly resume some sporting events. We need that to boost the confidence of people,” he added.

The Indian Premier League, however, has had to be shifted to the UAE and chairman Brijesh Patel confirmed that the season will begin from September 19.

The Indian Super League, though, is expected to resume in November but will be played at just two venues and without fans.

Sporting events in India have been halted since mid-March due to the Covid-19 pandemic that has claimed the lives of over 30,000 people in the country.

India is the third worst-hit country in the world, behind only Brazil and the US with over 1.2 million positive cases of Covid-19.