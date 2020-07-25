Former Barcelona midfielder and the current manager of Qatar side Al Sadd, Xavi Hernandez has announced on his Instagram account that he has tested positive for Covid-19.

The 40-year-old, who has been linked to Barcelona’s managerial job in recent weeks, revealed his result was positive last week after he was tested as part of the Qatar Stars League protocol.

“Today I will not be able to accompany my team in the return to the official competition. David Prats, coach of the @ alsaddsc branch, will take my place as head of the technical team,” Xavi wrote on his Instagram handle.

“A few days ago, following the @qsl protocol, I tested positive in the last Covid-19 test. Luckily I am perfectly fine, but following the protocol, I will remain isolated until I have overcome it. When medical services allow me, I will be more involved in my daily routine and work than ever before,” he added.

“I thank all the authorities, especially those responsible for @qsl, @qfa and @alsaddsc for providing us with all the means for early detection that will prevent further infections and ensure the normal development of the competition,” he added.

Avui no podré acompanyar el meu equip en la tornada a la competició oficial. David Prats, entrenador del filial de l’@alsaddsc, ocuparà el meu lloc com a cap de l’equip tècnic. Fa uns dies, seguint el protocol de @qsl, vaig donar positiu en l’últim test COVID19. Afortunadament em trobo perfectament, però seguint el protocol, continuaré aïllat fins que ho hagi superat. Quan els serveis mèdics m’ho permetin, m’incorporaré a la meva rutina i feina diàries amb més ganes que mai. Agraeixo a totes les autoritats, especialment als responsables de @qsl, @qfa i d’ @alsaddsc per posar a la nostra disposició tots els mitjans per a una detecció precoç que eviti més contagis i garanteixi el desenvolupament normal de la competició. Una abraçada i ens veiem aviat als camps de futbol! ⚽ _____ Hoy no podré acompañar al equipo en la vuelta a la competición oficial. En mi lugar y a la cabeza del staff técnico estará David Prats - entrenador del equipo filial de @alsaddsc - Hace unos días y siguiendo el protocolo de @qsl di positivo en el último test COVID19 que me realizaron. Afortunadamente me encuentro en perfecto estado pero, siguiendo el protocolo, aislado hasta que lo haya superado. Cuando las autoridades sanitarias me lo permitan, me incorporaré a mi rutina y trabajo diarios con más ganas que nunca. Agradezco a todas las autoridades y en especial a los responsables de @qsl, @qfa y de @alsaddsc el poner a nuestra disposición todos los medios para una detección precoz que evite mayores contagios y garantice un desarrollo normal de la competición. Un abrazo y nos vemos pronto en los campos de fútbol! ⚽️

Xavi left Barcelona after guiding the Catalan side to the treble in 2015 and played for Al Sadd for four years before taking over as their manager in 2019.

The former midfielder made 505 appearances for Barcelona and won eight La Liga titles, three Copa del Rey trophies and four Champions Leagues for the club during his 17-year stay at the club.

Xavi had recently cooled down the talks of him returning to Barcelona after he signed a three-year extension with Al Sadd.