Former Barcelona midfielder and the current manager of Qatar side Al Sadd, Xavi Hernandez has announced on his Instagram account that he has tested positive for Covid-19.

The 40-year-old, who has been linked to Barcelona’s managerial job in recent weeks, revealed his result was positive last week after he was tested as part of the Qatar Stars League protocol.

“Today I will not be able to accompany my team in the return to the official competition. David Prats, coach of the @ alsaddsc branch, will take my place as head of the technical team,” Xavi wrote on his Instagram handle.

“A few days ago, following the @qsl protocol, I tested positive in the last Covid-19 test. Luckily I am perfectly fine, but following the protocol, I will remain isolated until I have overcome it. When medical services allow me, I will be more involved in my daily routine and work than ever before,” he added.

“I thank all the authorities, especially those responsible for @qsl, @qfa and @alsaddsc for providing us with all the means for early detection that will prevent further infections and ensure the normal development of the competition,” he added.

Xavi left Barcelona after guiding the Catalan side to the treble in 2015 and played for Al Sadd for four years before taking over as their manager in 2019.

The former midfielder made 505 appearances for Barcelona and won eight La Liga titles, three Copa del Rey trophies and four Champions Leagues for the club during his 17-year stay at the club.

Xavi had recently cooled down the talks of him returning to Barcelona after he signed a three-year extension with Al Sadd.