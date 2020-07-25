One way or other, there is entertainment assured when Stuart Broad walks out to bat. Of late, it has been usually short-lived and related to how quickly he gets out or his reviewing skills (or lack of it). But behind that all, there was always an interesting batsman who could strike the ball well on his day.

And that was on display in Manchester on Saturday as Broad wrestled the momentum back in his side’s favour.

On the second morning of the deciding third Test, just when West Indies had made serious inroads, Broad smashed a counterattacking 62 before England were dismissed for 369 to bring up lunch.

Resuming on 258/4, England lost a wicket in four consecutive overs to collapse to 280/8, with Ollie Pope falling first without adding to his overnight score of 91.

The collapse brought Broad to the middle and the left-hander hit the Windies’ bowlers to all parts of Old Trafford, reaching his half-century in 33 balls putting him tied for third place in the all-time list of England’s fastest Test fifties. Broad hit nine fours and a six.

Broad’s 45-ball innings ended when he holed out in the deep. That it happened off a full toss was anti-climactic, but by then he had done the damage. He had frustrated West Indies and put England back in charge. The innings could be potentially game-changing for England as he put up a ninth-wicket partnership with Dom Bess worth 76 runs.

For the visitors, Kemar Roach had team-best figures of 4/72 and picked up his 200th wicket.

The Windies, who won the first Test in Southampton before losing the second match in Manchester, are looking to capture a Test series in England for the first time since 1988.

The entertaining innings from Broad was matched by some entertainment on Twitter too:

Stuart Broad's fifty today was the joint third-fastest for England in Tests - only Ian Botham has scored one quicker 🤯 https://t.co/T4T6rXUgsm | #ENGvWI pic.twitter.com/HAY1WUi5CR — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) July 25, 2020

Once I described Stuart Broad batting as like one of those inflated balloon people that wobble around out the front of car washes, and it has remained true ever since. #EngvWI — Geoff Lemon Sport (@GeoffLemonSport) July 25, 2020

Stuart Broad has remembered how to bat and it is glorious to watch.



England looked like they would struggle to make 300 an hour ago. Now Broad has claimed the momentum, changed the narrative, and is setting himself and Jimmy up nicely to bowl.



Cricket is the sport of the gods. — Rhiannon Garth Jones (@rhigarthjones) July 25, 2020

Broad now 59no, his highest score since the edge to slip, failure to walk "blatant cheating (copyright D Lehmann)" Test at Trent Bridge 7 years ago — Nick Hoult (@NHoultCricket) July 25, 2020

I’ve been Stuart Broad, you’ve been the best pic.twitter.com/9yMDSadWd2 — The Pinch Hitter (@LePinchHitter) July 25, 2020

Is Stuart Broad the next Ben Stokes? — Ben Jones (@benjonescricket) July 25, 2020

Lunch on Day 2, England all out for 369. West Indies picked 4 quick wickets to start the session, but Stuart Broad's innings made the difference. Shannon Gabriel was fantastic today, bowled at great line and lengths, he picked 2. Kemar Roach picked 4fer in this innings. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 25, 2020

Well played, Broad. England was in big trouble with the Gabriel and Roach spell but he scored 62 runs from 45 balls including 9 fours and 1 six. #ENGvWI — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 25, 2020

Stuart Broad's 62 was his highest Test score since July 2013 👏 #ENGvWI pic.twitter.com/fHq6f9KPJr — The Cricketer (@TheCricketerMag) July 25, 2020

Stuart Broad is the All Rounder Jadeja Dreams to be — Pranjal (@Pranjal_one8) July 25, 2020

Thats it. One good innings and people in the commentary box will compare Broad with Lara. The hype these English players get is >>>>>> #ENGvsWI — BALAJI (@deep_extracover) July 25, 2020

Ben Stokes is the only England player with a higher Test average than Broad this year — Ben Jones (@benjonescricket) July 25, 2020

since being dropped stuart broad has produced superb performances in press conferences, bowling and batting #ENGvsWI — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) July 25, 2020

West Indies have been Broad-sided. #ENGvsWI — Jamie Alter (@alter_jamie) July 25, 2020

Stuart Broad has hit the third fastest 50 in English Test history at the ground where his batting took a serious turn for the worst when he was hit by Varun Aron.... — Paul Newman 🌈 (@Paul_NewmanDM) July 25, 2020

Well, blow me down: Stuart Broad has just reached a 33-ball 50, England's third-fastest half-century — Lawrence Booth (@the_topspin) July 25, 2020

None of the 633 Test half-centuries scored for England since 2000 have been quicker than Stuart Broad's 33-ball effort today. #ENGvWI — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) July 25, 2020

Stuart Broad with the 3rd fastest Test Fifty in English history. Stokes who? Jadeja who? Pandya whooo? #ENGvWI — Manya (@CSKian716) July 25, 2020

I loved seeing Broad get runs. He seems to have stopped coming across too much and staying leg side. Exposes the stumps but seems to free him a bit and with his levers if he connects it goes. — Elizabeth Ammon (@legsidelizzy) July 25, 2020

Stuart Broad Played well for his 62 But at the Same Time WI have Bowled very Poorly. After Picking 4 Wkts in No Time WI were Slightly Back in the Game But then the Tail Wags & the P'ship b/w Broad & Bess is Kind of a Game Changing/Difference.#ENGvWI — Mani 🇵🇰 (@ManiTweets14) July 25, 2020

Finally, Broad’s innings even resulted in a new Twitter account:

Stuart Broad is still batting. https://t.co/VLtrr5N0sD — Is Stuart Broad Batting? (@IsBroad) July 25, 2020

Stuart Broad is not batting. pic.twitter.com/HRauAUPvoH — Is Stuart Broad Batting? (@IsBroad) July 25, 2020

(With PTI inputs)