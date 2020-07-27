Juventus clinched their 36th Serie A title with a 2-0 win over Sampdoria on Sunday to further increase their dominance over Italian football.
Maurizio Sarri’s men who didn’t have it all their own way this season unlike a few previous campaigns eventually won the Scudetto with two games to spare.
The latest title triumph takes the Turin club’s tally to 36 exactly twice the amount of titles won by the two Milan clubs – Inter and Milan – who are second and third on the list.
Here’s a list of Italian football champions:
|Club
|Champions
|Winning seasons
|Juventus
|36
|1905, 1925–26, 1930–31, 1931–32, 1932–33, 1933–34, 1934–35, 1949–50, 1951–52, 1957–58, 1959–60, 1960–61, 1966–67, 1971–72, 1972–73, 1974–75, 1976–77, 1977–78, 1980–81, 1981–82, 1983–84, 1985–86, 1994–95, 1996–97, 1997–98, 2001–02, 2002–03, 2011–12, 2012–13, 2013–14, 2014–15, 2015–16, 2016–17, 2017–18, 2018–19, 2019–20
|Milan
|18
|1901, 1906, 1907, 1950–51, 1954–55, 1956–57, 1958–59, 1961–62, 1967–68, 1978–79, 1987–88, 1991–92, 1992–93, 1993–94, 1995–96, 1998–99, 2003–04, 2010–11
|Internazionale
|18
|1909–10, 1919–20, 1929–30, 1937–38, 1939–40, 1952–53, 1953–54, 1962–63, 1964–65, 1965–66, 1970–71, 1979–80, 1988–89, 2005–06, 2006–07, 2007–08, 2008–09, 2009–10
|Genoa
|9
|1898, 1899, 1900, 1902, 1903, 1904, 1914–15, 1922–23, 1923–24
|Torino
|7
|1927–28, 1942–43, 1945–46, 1946–47, 1947–48, 1948–49, 1975–76
|Bologna
|7
|1924–25, 1928–29, 1935–36, 1936–37, 1938–39, 1940–41, 1963–64
|Pro Vercelli
|7
|1908, 1909, 1910–11, 1911–12, 1912–13, 1920–21, 1921–22 (C.C.I.)
|Roma
|3
|1941–42, 1982–83, 2000–01
|Lazio
|2
|1973–74, 1999–2000
|Napoli
|2
|1986–87, 1989–90
|Fiorentina
|2
|1955–56, 1968–69
|Sampdoria
|1
|1990–91
|Hellas Verona
|1
|1984–85
|Cagliari
|1
|1969–70
|Novese
|1
|1921–22 (F.I.G.C.)
|Casale
|1
|1913–14
Juventus have won 30% of domestic league titles in Italy. Along with the two Milan clubs, the trio have bagged 62% of all league titles in Italian football.
However, in the recent past, Juventus have gone into a league of their own, winning nine consecutive titles. No team in Italy has won so many league titles on the bounce.
Most consecutive Serie A titles
|Club
|Most consecutive titles
|Time frame
|Juventus
|9*
|2011-'12 to 2019-'20*
|Juventus
|5
|1930-'31 to 1934-'35
|Internazionale
|5
|2005-'06 to 2009-'10
|Torino
|5
|1942-'43 and 1945-'46 to 1948-'49
In fact, no team in European football has been on such a run.
Most consecutive domestic league titles
|Club
|Most consecutive titles
|League
|Time frame
|Juventus
|9*
|Serie A
|2011-'12 to 2019-'20*
|Bayern Munich
|7*
|Bundesliga
|2012-'13-to 2019-'20*
|Lyon
|7
|Ligue 1
|2001-'02 to 2007-'08
|Real Madrid
|5
|La Liga
| 1960-'61 to 1964-'65
and
1980-'81 to 1984-'85
|Internazionale
|5
|Serie A
|2005-'06 to 2009-'10
|Juventus
|5
|Serie A
|1930-'31 to 1934-'35
|Torino
|5
|Serie A
|1942-'43 and 1945-'46 to 1948-'49
|Paris Saint-Germain
|4
|Ligue 1
|2012-'13 to 2015-'16
|Manchester United
|3
|Premier League
| 1998-'99 to 2000-'01
and
2006-'07 to 2008-'09
Gianluigi Buffon continues to defy age as he won his tenth Serie A title, the most by any player in Italy. He also broke the record for most appearances in the division this season, going past Paulo Maldini.
Most appearances in Serie A
|Rank
|Player
|Club(s)
|Years active
|Apps
|Goals
|1
|Gianluigi Buffon
|Parma, Juventus
| 1995–2006
2007–2018
2019–Present
|648
|0
|2
|Paolo Maldini
|Milan
|1984–2009
|647
|29
|3
|Francesco Totti
|Roma
|1992–2017
|619
|250
|4
|Javier Zanetti
|Internazionale
|1995–2014
|615
|12
|5
|Gianluca Pagliuca
|Sampdoria, Internazionale, Bologna, Ascoli
| 1987–2005
2006–2007
|592
|0
|6
|Dino Zoff
|Udinese, Mantova, Napoli, Juventus
|1961–1983
|570
|0
|7
|Pietro Vierchowod
|Como, Fiorentina, Roma, Sampdoria, Juventus, Milan, Piacenza
|1980–2000
|562
|38
|8
|Roberto Mancini
|Bologna, Sampdoria, Lazio
|1981–2000
|541
|156
|9
|Silvio Piola
|Pro Vercelli, Lazio, Juventus, Novara
| 1929–1943
1946–1947
1948–1954
|537
|274
|10
|Enrico Albertosi
|Fiorentina, Cagliari, Milan
|1958−1980
|532
|0
Cristiano Ronaldo was brought by Juventus to bring the Champions League trophy to Turin, but his contribution towards extending their domestic dominance can’t be under-estimated. Ronaldo who has scored 31 goals this season is one goal short of equaling Felice Borel’s record of 32 goals in the 1933-34 Serie A season.
He became the first Juventus player in 60 years to score more than 25 goals for the club in a single Serie A season.
List of top goalscorers in single Serie Aseason
|Player
|Goals scored
|Season
|Felice Borel
|32
|1933-'34
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|31*
|2019-'20
|John Hansen
|30
|1951-'52
|Felice Borel
|29
|1932-'33
|Omar Sivori
|28
|1959-'60
|Giampiero Boniperi
|27
|1947-'48
|John Charles
|27
|1957-'58