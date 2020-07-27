Juventus clinched their 36th Serie A title with a 2-0 win over Sampdoria on Sunday to further increase their dominance over Italian football.

Maurizio Sarri’s men who didn’t have it all their own way this season unlike a few previous campaigns eventually won the Scudetto with two games to spare.

The latest title triumph takes the Turin club’s tally to 36 exactly twice the amount of titles won by the two Milan clubs – Inter and Milan – who are second and third on the list.

Here’s a list of Italian football champions:

List of Italian football champions Club Champions Winning seasons Juventus 36 1905, 1925–26, 1930–31, 1931–32, 1932–33, 1933–34, 1934–35, 1949–50, 1951–52, 1957–58, 1959–60, 1960–61, 1966–67, 1971–72, 1972–73, 1974–75, 1976–77, 1977–78, 1980–81, 1981–82, 1983–84, 1985–86, 1994–95, 1996–97, 1997–98, 2001–02, 2002–03, 2011–12, 2012–13, 2013–14, 2014–15, 2015–16, 2016–17, 2017–18, 2018–19, 2019–20 Milan 18 1901, 1906, 1907, 1950–51, 1954–55, 1956–57, 1958–59, 1961–62, 1967–68, 1978–79, 1987–88, 1991–92, 1992–93, 1993–94, 1995–96, 1998–99, 2003–04, 2010–11 Internazionale 18 1909–10, 1919–20, 1929–30, 1937–38, 1939–40, 1952–53, 1953–54, 1962–63, 1964–65, 1965–66, 1970–71, 1979–80, 1988–89, 2005–06, 2006–07, 2007–08, 2008–09, 2009–10 Genoa 9 1898, 1899, 1900, 1902, 1903, 1904, 1914–15, 1922–23, 1923–24 Torino 7 1927–28, 1942–43, 1945–46, 1946–47, 1947–48, 1948–49, 1975–76 Bologna 7 1924–25, 1928–29, 1935–36, 1936–37, 1938–39, 1940–41, 1963–64 Pro Vercelli 7 1908, 1909, 1910–11, 1911–12, 1912–13, 1920–21, 1921–22 (C.C.I.) Roma 3 1941–42, 1982–83, 2000–01 Lazio 2 1973–74, 1999–2000 Napoli 2 1986–87, 1989–90 Fiorentina 2 1955–56, 1968–69 Sampdoria 1 1990–91 Hellas Verona 1 1984–85 Cagliari 1 1969–70 Novese 1 1921–22 (F.I.G.C.) Casale 1 1913–14

Juventus have won 30% of domestic league titles in Italy. Along with the two Milan clubs, the trio have bagged 62% of all league titles in Italian football.

However, in the recent past, Juventus have gone into a league of their own, winning nine consecutive titles. No team in Italy has won so many league titles on the bounce.

Most consecutive Serie A titles Club Most consecutive titles Time frame Juventus 9* 2011-'12 to 2019-'20* Juventus 5 1930-'31 to 1934-'35 Internazionale 5 2005-'06 to 2009-'10 Torino 5 1942-'43 and 1945-'46 to 1948-'49 * - The run is still on

In fact, no team in European football has been on such a run.

Most consecutive domestic league titles Club Most consecutive titles League Time frame Juventus 9* Serie A 2011-'12 to 2019-'20* Bayern Munich 7* Bundesliga 2012-'13-to 2019-'20* Lyon 7 Ligue 1 2001-'02 to 2007-'08 Real Madrid 5 La Liga 1960-'61 to 1964-'65

and

1980-'81 to 1984-'85 Internazionale 5 Serie A 2005-'06 to 2009-'10 Juventus 5 Serie A 1930-'31 to 1934-'35 Torino 5 Serie A 1942-'43 and 1945-'46 to 1948-'49 Paris Saint-Germain 4 Ligue 1 2012-'13 to 2015-'16 Manchester United 3 Premier League 1998-'99 to 2000-'01

and

2006-'07 to 2008-'09

Gianluigi Buffon continues to defy age as he won his tenth Serie A title, the most by any player in Italy. He also broke the record for most appearances in the division this season, going past Paulo Maldini.

Most appearances in Serie A Rank Player Club(s) Years active Apps Goals 1 Gianluigi Buffon Parma, Juventus 1995–2006

2007–2018

2019–Present 648 0 2 Paolo Maldini Milan 1984–2009 647 29 3 Francesco Totti Roma 1992–2017 619 250 4 Javier Zanetti Internazionale 1995–2014 615 12 5 Gianluca Pagliuca Sampdoria, Internazionale, Bologna, Ascoli 1987–2005

2006–2007 592 0 6 Dino Zoff Udinese, Mantova, Napoli, Juventus 1961–1983 570 0 7 Pietro Vierchowod Como, Fiorentina, Roma, Sampdoria, Juventus, Milan, Piacenza 1980–2000 562 38 8 Roberto Mancini Bologna, Sampdoria, Lazio 1981–2000 541 156 9 Silvio Piola Pro Vercelli, Lazio, Juventus, Novara 1929–1943

1946–1947

1948–1954 537 274 10 Enrico Albertosi Fiorentina, Cagliari, Milan 1958−1980 532 0 Players in bold are active

Cristiano Ronaldo was brought by Juventus to bring the Champions League trophy to Turin, but his contribution towards extending their domestic dominance can’t be under-estimated. Ronaldo who has scored 31 goals this season is one goal short of equaling Felice Borel’s record of 32 goals in the 1933-34 Serie A season.

He became the first Juventus player in 60 years to score more than 25 goals for the club in a single Serie A season.