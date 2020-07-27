Marked with an asterisk or otherwise, the 2019-’20 season of football (or sport, for that matter) will go down as one of the most bizarre in history. And the Premier League in England is no different.

Started on August 9, 2019 – fittingly, in hindsight, with the eventual champions Liverpool beating the eventual last-placed finishers Norwich 4-1 – the longest Premier League season came to a close on July 27, 2020.

Liverpool were crowned champions last month but there was much to play for in the final 90 minutes of a campaign that started on August 9 last year and was interrupted by a three-month coronavirusshutdown.

United finished third after a nervy 2-0 win in a Champions League shootout against Leicester, while Chelsea ended in fourth spot after beating Wolves by the same scoreline at Stamford Bridge.

At the other end of the table, Bournemouth and manager-less Watford followed already-relegated Norwich down to the Championship while Aston Villa fans breathed a huge sigh of relief.

Leicester, in fifth spot, will play in the Europa League next season where they will be joined by Tottenham, who drew 1-1 with Crystal Palace to leapfrog Wolves.

Wolves still have two routes to qualify for European competition next season – either into the Champions League by winning the Europa League next month or into the Europa League if Chelsea beat Arsenal in next week’s FA Cup final.

Here’s how the table looked like at the end of the season:

(Note: Scroll across or swipe right on the tables below to view all columns)

Premier League 2019-'20 standings Club Played Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points 1. Liverpool 38 32 3 3 85 33 +52 99 2. Manchester City 38 26 3 9 102 35 +67 81 3. Manchester United 38 18 12 8 66 36 +30 66 4. Chelsea 38 20 6 12 69 54 +15 66 5. Leicester City 38 18 8 12 67 41 +26 62 6. Tottenham Hotspur 38 16 11 11 61 47 +14 59 7. Wolverhampton Wanderers 38 15 14 9 51 40 +11 59 8. Arsenal 38 14 14 10 56 48 +8 56 9. Sheffield United 38 14 12 12 39 39 0 54 10. Burnley 38 15 9 14 43 50 -7 54 11. Southampton 38 15 7 16 51 60 -9 52 12. Everton 38 13 10 15 44 56 -12 49 13. Newcastle United 38 11 11 16 38 58 -20 44 14. Crystal Palace 38 11 10 17 31 50 -19 43 15. Brighton and Hove Albion 38 9 14 15 39 54 -15 41 16. West Ham United 38 10 9 19 49 62 -13 39 17. Aston Villa 38 9 8 21 41 67 -26 35 18. Bournemouth 38 9 7 22 40 65 -25 34 19. Watford 38 8 10 20 36 64 -28 34 20. Norwich City 38 5 6 27 26 75 -49 21

Indeed, football is a team game but a match is won or lost, often, by individual efforts. In the tables below we will look at the various chart-toppers from the Premier League season:

Jamie Vardy won the Premier League Golden Boot for the first time in his career despite a poor end to the season for Leicester City that saw them miss out on the Champions League.

England forward Vardy, 33, became the oldest player to win the award for the league’s top scorer after netting 23 goals, one more than Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Southampton’s Danny Ings.

Vardy drew a blank as the Foxes failed to register the win against Manchester United that they needed to leapfrog Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side into the top four.

Premier League 2019-'20 top goalscorers Rank Player Club Nationality Stat 1. Jamie Vardy Leicester City England 23 2. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Arsenal Gabon 22 2. Danny Ings Southampton England 22 4. Raheem Sterling Manchester City England 20 5. Mohamed Salah Liverpool Egypt 19 6. Harry Kane Tottenham Hotspur England 18 6. Sadio Mané Liverpool Senegal 18 8. Raúl Jiménez Wolverhampton Wanderers Mexico 17 8. Anthony Martial Manchester United France 17 8. Marcus Rashford Manchester United England 17

Manchester City playmaker Kevin de Bruyne notched up 20 assists for the season and became only the second man in the history of the Premier League to achieve that feat. Thierry Henry also registered the same number of assists in the 2002-’03 season.

Premier League 2019-'20 most assists Rank Player Club Nationality Stat 1. Kevin De Bruyne Manchester City Belgium 20 2. Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool England 13 3. Andrew Robertson Liverpool Scotland 12 4. Mohamed Salah Liverpool Egypt 10 4. David Silva Manchester City Spain 10 4. Son Heung-Min Tottenham Hotspur South Korea 10 7. Riyad Mahrez Manchester City Algeria 9 7. Adama Traoré Wolverhampton Wanderers Spain 9 9. Roberto Firmino Liverpool Brazil 8 9. Harvey Barnes Leicester City England 8

Ederson took the Golden Glove award for the most clean sheets after Manchester City’s 5-0 win over relegated Norwich took him to 16 for the season.

He finished one ahead of Burnley stopper Nick Pope, whose team suffered a 2-1 home defeat to Brighton.

Premier League 2019-'20: Most cleansheets (GK) Rank Player Club Nationality Stat 1. Ederson Manchester City Brazil 16 2. Nick Pope Burnley England 15 3. David de Gea Manchester United Spain 13 3. Rui Patrício Wolverhampton Wanderers Portugal 13 3. Dean Henderson Sheffield United England 13 3. Alisson Liverpool Brazil 13 3. Kasper Schmeichel Leicester City Denmark 13 8. Martin Dubravka Newcastle United Slovakia 11 9. Vicente Guaita Crystal Palace Spain 10 10. Ben Foster Watford England 9 10. Jordan Pickford Everton England 9 10. Mat Ryan Brighton and Hove Albion Australia 9

Premier League 2019-'20: Most saves made (GK) Rank Player Club Nationality Stat 1. Martin Dubravka Newcastle United Slovakia 140 2. Tim Krul Norwich City Netherlands 132 3. Aaron Ramsdale AFC Bournemouth England 129 4. Nick Pope Burnley England 120 5. Ben Foster Watford England 117 5. Mat Ryan Brighton and Hove Albion Australia 117

Fifteen players played every minute of their teams’ season (which comes to 90*38=3420 minutes on the pitch). That number stood at 12 last season and 10 in the edition before that.

Premier League 2019-'20: Played 3420 minutes Player Club Nationality George Baldock Sheffield United England Conor Coady Wolverhampton Wanderers England David de Gea Manchester United Spain Rui Patrício Wolverhampton Wanderers Portugal Martin Dubravka Newcastle United Slovakia Ben Foster Watford England Harry Maguire Manchester United England Jordan Pickford Everton England Nick Pope Burnley England Declan Rice West Ham United England Mat Ryan Brighton and Hove Albion Australia Kasper Schmeichel Leicester City Denmark James Tarkowski Burnley England Virgil van Dijk Liverpool Netherlands James Ward-Prowse Southampton England

It should come as no surprise that Mohamed Salah topped the charts for most shots taken at goal. Those who play the official Fantasy Premier League would be familiar with that statistic, indeed.

Premier League 2019-'20: Most shots taken Rank Player Club Nationality Stat 1. Mohamed Salah Liverpool Egypt 132 2. Raúl Jiménez Wolverhampton Wanderers Mexico 118 3. Gabriel Jesus Manchester City Brazil 101 4. Roberto Firmino Liverpool Brazil 99 4. Kevin De Bruyne Manchester City Belgium 99 4. Raheem Sterling Manchester City England 99 7. Neal Maupay Brighton and Hove Albion France 96 8. Marcus Rashford Manchester United England 95 9. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Arsenal Gabon 93 9. Danny Ings Southampton England 93

The art of tackling is not celebrated as much as the art of goal-scoring but a good tackle could well be the difference between winning and losing.

Premier League 2019-'20: Most tackles Rank Player Club Nationality Stat 1. Aaron Wan-Bissaka Manchester United England 129 2. Wilfred Ndidi Leicester City Nigeria 128 3. Ricardo Pereira Leicester City Portugal 119 4. Declan Rice West Ham United England 116 5. Serge Aurier Tottenham Hotspur Cote D'Ivoire 93 5. João Moutinho Wolverhampton Wanderers Portugal 93 7. James Ward-Prowse Southampton England 92 8. Jonny Wolverhampton Wanderers Spain 91 9. James McArthur Crystal Palace Scotland 88 10. César Azpilicueta Chelsea Spain 86

And finally, a statistic that no footballer would want to be remembered for. Only three players were at the receiving end of more than one red card during the course of the season.

Premier League 2019-'20: Most red cards Player Club Nationality Stat Christian Kabasele Watford Belgium 2 David Luiz Arsenal Brazil 2 Fernandinho Manchester City Brazil 2

(All statistics courtesy Premier League)