Marked with an asterisk or otherwise, the 2019-’20 season of football (or sport, for that matter) will go down as one of the most bizarre in history. And the Premier League in England is no different.

Started on August 9, 2019 – fittingly, in hindsight, with the eventual champions Liverpool beating the eventual last-placed finishers Norwich 4-1 – the longest Premier League season came to a close on July 27, 2020.

Liverpool were crowned champions last month but there was much to play for in the final 90 minutes of a campaign that started on August 9 last year and was interrupted by a three-month coronavirusshutdown.

United finished third after a nervy 2-0 win in a Champions League shootout against Leicester, while Chelsea ended in fourth spot after beating Wolves by the same scoreline at Stamford Bridge.

At the other end of the table, Bournemouth and manager-less Watford followed already-relegated Norwich down to the Championship while Aston Villa fans breathed a huge sigh of relief.

Leicester, in fifth spot, will play in the Europa League next season where they will be joined by Tottenham, who drew 1-1 with Crystal Palace to leapfrog Wolves.

Wolves still have two routes to qualify for European competition next season – either into the Champions League by winning the Europa League next month or into the Europa League if Chelsea beat Arsenal in next week’s FA Cup final.

Here’s how the table looked like at the end of the season:

Premier League 2019-'20 standings

Club Played Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points
1. Liverpool 38 32 3 3 85 33 +52 99
2. Manchester City 38 26 3 9 102 35 +67 81
3. Manchester United 38 18 12 8 66 36 +30 66
4. Chelsea 38 20 6 12 69 54 +15 66
5. Leicester City 38 18 8 12 67 41 +26 62
6. Tottenham Hotspur 38 16 11 11 61 47 +14 59
7. Wolverhampton Wanderers 38 15 14 9 51 40 +11 59
8. Arsenal 38 14 14 10 56 48 +8 56
9. Sheffield United 38 14 12 12 39 39 0 54
10. Burnley 38 15 9 14 43 50 -7 54
11. Southampton 38 15 7 16 51 60 -9 52
12. Everton 38 13 10 15 44 56 -12 49
13. Newcastle United 38 11 11 16 38 58 -20 44
14. Crystal Palace 38 11 10 17 31 50 -19 43
15. Brighton and Hove Albion 38 9 14 15 39 54 -15 41
16. West Ham United 38 10 9 19 49 62 -13 39
17. Aston Villa 38 9 8 21 41 67 -26 35
18. Bournemouth 38 9 7 22 40 65 -25 34
19. Watford 38 8 10 20 36 64 -28 34
20. Norwich City 38 5 6 27 26 75 -49 21

Indeed, football is a team game but a match is won or lost, often, by individual efforts. In the tables below we will look at the various chart-toppers from the Premier League season:

Jamie Vardy won the Premier League Golden Boot for the first time in his career despite a poor end to the season for Leicester City that saw them miss out on the Champions League.

England forward Vardy, 33, became the oldest player to win the award for the league’s top scorer after netting 23 goals, one more than Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Southampton’s Danny Ings.

Vardy drew a blank as the Foxes failed to register the win against Manchester United that they needed to leapfrog Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side into the top four.

Premier League 2019-'20 top goalscorers

Rank Player Club Nationality Stat 
1. Jamie Vardy Leicester City  England 23
2. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Arsenal  Gabon 22
2. Danny Ings Southampton  England 22
4. Raheem Sterling Manchester City  England 20
5. Mohamed Salah Liverpool  Egypt 19
6. Harry Kane Tottenham Hotspur  England 18
6. Sadio Mané Liverpool  Senegal 18
8. Raúl Jiménez Wolverhampton Wanderers  Mexico 17
8. Anthony Martial Manchester United  France 17
8. Marcus Rashford Manchester United  England 17

Manchester City playmaker Kevin de Bruyne notched up 20 assists for the season and became only the second man in the history of the Premier League to achieve that feat. Thierry Henry also registered the same number of assists in the 2002-’03 season.

Premier League 2019-'20 most assists

Rank Player Club Nationality Stat 
1. Kevin De Bruyne Manchester City  Belgium 20
2. Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool  England 13
3. Andrew Robertson Liverpool  Scotland 12
4. Mohamed Salah Liverpool  Egypt 10
4. David Silva Manchester City  Spain 10
4. Son Heung-Min Tottenham Hotspur  South Korea 10
7. Riyad Mahrez Manchester City  Algeria 9
7. Adama Traoré Wolverhampton Wanderers  Spain 9
9. Roberto Firmino Liverpool  Brazil 8
9. Harvey Barnes Leicester City  England 8

Ederson took the Golden Glove award for the most clean sheets after Manchester City’s 5-0 win over relegated Norwich took him to 16 for the season.

He finished one ahead of Burnley stopper Nick Pope, whose team suffered a 2-1 home defeat to Brighton.

Premier League 2019-'20: Most cleansheets (GK)

Rank Player Club Nationality Stat 
1. Ederson Manchester City  Brazil 16
2. Nick Pope Burnley  England 15
3. David de Gea Manchester United  Spain 13
3. Rui Patrício Wolverhampton Wanderers  Portugal 13
3. Dean Henderson Sheffield United  England 13
3. Alisson Liverpool  Brazil 13
3. Kasper Schmeichel Leicester City  Denmark 13
8. Martin Dubravka Newcastle United  Slovakia 11
9. Vicente Guaita Crystal Palace  Spain 10
10. Ben Foster Watford  England 9
10. Jordan Pickford Everton  England 9
10. Mat Ryan Brighton and Hove Albion  Australia 9

Premier League 2019-'20: Most saves made (GK)

Rank Player Club Nationality Stat 
1. Martin Dubravka Newcastle United  Slovakia 140
2. Tim Krul Norwich City  Netherlands 132
3. Aaron Ramsdale AFC Bournemouth  England 129
4. Nick Pope Burnley  England 120
5. Ben Foster Watford  England 117
5. Mat Ryan Brighton and Hove Albion  Australia 117

Fifteen players played every minute of their teams’ season (which comes to 90*38=3420 minutes on the pitch). That number stood at 12 last season and 10 in the edition before that.

Premier League 2019-'20: Played 3420 minutes

Player Club Nationality
George Baldock Sheffield United  England
Conor Coady Wolverhampton Wanderers  England
David de Gea Manchester United  Spain
Rui Patrício Wolverhampton Wanderers  Portugal
Martin Dubravka Newcastle United  Slovakia
Ben Foster Watford  England
Harry Maguire Manchester United  England
Jordan Pickford Everton  England
Nick Pope Burnley  England
Declan Rice West Ham United  England
Mat Ryan Brighton and Hove Albion  Australia
Kasper Schmeichel Leicester City  Denmark
James Tarkowski Burnley  England
Virgil van Dijk Liverpool  Netherlands
James Ward-Prowse Southampton  England

It should come as no surprise that Mohamed Salah topped the charts for most shots taken at goal. Those who play the official Fantasy Premier League would be familiar with that statistic, indeed.

Premier League 2019-'20: Most shots taken

Rank Player Club Nationality Stat 
1. Mohamed Salah Liverpool  Egypt 132
2. Raúl Jiménez Wolverhampton Wanderers  Mexico 118
3. Gabriel Jesus Manchester City  Brazil 101
4. Roberto Firmino Liverpool  Brazil 99
4. Kevin De Bruyne Manchester City  Belgium 99
4. Raheem Sterling Manchester City  England 99
7. Neal Maupay Brighton and Hove Albion  France 96
8. Marcus Rashford Manchester United  England 95
9. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Arsenal  Gabon 93
9. Danny Ings Southampton  England 93

The art of tackling is not celebrated as much as the art of goal-scoring but a good tackle could well be the difference between winning and losing.

Premier League 2019-'20: Most tackles

Rank Player Club Nationality Stat 
1. Aaron Wan-Bissaka Manchester United  England 129
2. Wilfred Ndidi Leicester City  Nigeria 128
3. Ricardo Pereira Leicester City  Portugal 119
4. Declan Rice West Ham United  England 116
5. Serge Aurier Tottenham Hotspur  Cote D'Ivoire 93
5. João Moutinho Wolverhampton Wanderers  Portugal 93
7. James Ward-Prowse Southampton  England 92
8. Jonny Wolverhampton Wanderers  Spain 91
9. James McArthur Crystal Palace  Scotland 88
10. César Azpilicueta Chelsea  Spain 86

And finally, a statistic that no footballer would want to be remembered for. Only three players were at the receiving end of more than one red card during the course of the season.

Premier League 2019-'20: Most red cards

Player Club Nationality Stat 
Christian Kabasele Watford  Belgium 2
David Luiz Arsenal  Brazil 2
Fernandinho Manchester City  Brazil 2

(All statistics courtesy Premier League)