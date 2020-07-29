In what will go down as one of the great cricket interviews of our times, Stuart Broad minced no words when he spoke to Sky Sports during the course of the first Test against West Indies in Southampton.

Frustrated at being dropped for the series-opener, Broad, who had last missed a home Test eight years ago when he was rested against West Indies in 2012, said he was gutted.

“I’ve been frustrated, angry and gutted - because it’s quite a hard decision to understand. I’ve probably bowled the best I’ve ever bowled in the last couple of years. I felt like it was my shirt having been in the team through the Ashes and going to South Africa and winning there,” he added.

The 34-year-old, who finished as the team’s top wicket-taker in the Ashes last year and in the previous series in South Africa, was speaking with a calmness of someone who knew clearly what he was saying. And it was what he said next, with a twinkle in his eye, that stands out now.

“It is hard to take but also I’m quite pleased I feel frustrated and feel gutted and angry because if I didn’t I’d have a different decision to make. I don’t think I’ve got anything to prove - England know what I can do, the selectors know what I can do - and when I get that opportunity again you can bet I’ll be on the money,” Broad added.

Well, what a safe bet that would have turned into. Brought back into the side for the Test matches in Manchester, Broad picked up 16 wickets (six in the second Test, 10 in the third) to finish with the player of the series award.

And on Tuesday, he became only the seventh bowler in the history of Test cricket to pick up 500 wickets. He reached the milestone when he dismissed Kraigg Brathwaite on the fifth day of the deciding third Test against the West Indies.

Stuart Broad 500



- Seventh bowler overall

- Fourth seamer

- 140 Tests (most)

- 28430 balls (third fewest)

- Career avg below 28 for the first time in career

- 500th victim being Kraigg Brathwaite (same as Anderson)#ENGvWI — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) July 28, 2020

England, of course, completed a come-from-behind 2-1 series win.

Broad has joined the elite club after teammate James Anderson, Muttiah Muralitharan, Shane Warne, Anil Kumble, Glenn McGrath and Courtney Walsh; the Englishman is the fourth pacer to do so.

From Courtney Walsh to Stuart Broad, when pacers joined the elite 500 Test wicket club

Leading wicket-takers in Test cricket Player Mat Inns Wkts BBI BBM Ave Econ SR 5 10 Murali 133 230 800 9/51 16/220 22.72 2.47 55.0 67 22 Warne 145 273 708 8/71 12/128 25.41 2.65 57.4 37 10 Kumble 132 236 619 10/74 14/149 29.65 2.69 65.9 35 8 Anderson 153 286 589 7/42 11/71 26.85 2.86 56.2 28 3 McGrath 124 243 563 8/24 10/27 21.64 2.49 51.9 29 3 Walsh 132 242 519 7/37 13/55 24.44 2.53 57.8 22 3 Broad 140 258 501 8/15 11/121 27.94 2.95 56.7 18 3 Steyn 93 171 439 7/51 11/60 22.95 3.24 42.3 26 5 Kapil 131 227 434 9/83 11/146 29.64 2.78 63.9 23 2 Herath 93 170 433 9/127 14/184 28.07 2.80 60.0 34 9

Broad has the highest average among the four pacers with 500 Test wickets. But, given the graph his career has been over the last couple of years, this is arguably the best phase of his career. And fittingly, after the three Tests against West Indies, his average dropped below 28 for the first time in his career. At 27.94, this is the lowest his bowling average has been over the course of his career that started with a solitary Test in 2007 (in Sri Lanka).

If he keeps up his current form, 2020 might well turn out to be the best year in his career. His average and strike rate, at this moment, is the best it has been in a calendar year.

Stuart Broad's Test career by calendar year Year Mat Inns Wkts Best inns. Best match Overall 140 258 501 8/15 11/121 2007 1 1 1 1/95 1/95 2008 9 18 25 3/44 5/104 2009 14 22 47 6/91 6/87 2010 10 19 26 4/38 6/104 2011 7 14 33 6/46 8/76 2012 11 19 40 7/72 11/165 2013 14 26 62 7/44 11/121 2014 8 15 30 6/25 6/25 2015 14 27 56 8/15 9/51 2016 14 25 48 6/17 8/99 2017 11 21 30 4/51 5/81 2018 11 20 35 6/54 8/126 2019 11 21 43 5/86 7/79 2020 5 10 25 6/31 10/67

(Note: The solitary Test match he played in 2007 has been left out of this graph for ease of representation.)

Of course, with Broad (and indeed Anderson), the asterisk that is usually attached is that they do bulk of their wicket-taking at home. While the merits of that argument require a separate data analysis on its own, Broad indeed has much better figures at home than overseas. His best numbers, given the type of bowler he is, are in England, South Africa and New Zealand. The one that stands out as odd is his numbers in UAE (Pakistan’s home venue), where he actually boasts his best average.

Stuart Broad's performance in Tests Mat Inns Wkts BBI BBM Ave SR 5-WI / 10-WM in England 79 152 321 8/15 11/121 25.91 50.30 13 / 3 in Australia 12 21 34 6/81 8/136 37.17 75.20 1 in South Africa 12 22 45 6/17 8/99 23.95 54.90 1 in West Indies 10 16 26 5/85 5/85 31.15 71.00 1 in New Zealand 9 15 34 6/51 8/126 28.47 60.10 2 in India 6 9 10 4/33 5/82 53.90 99.00 0 in U.A.E. 6 12 20 4/36 5/57 22.85 62.60 0 in Bangladesh 3 6 8 2/31 3/135 39.87 76.50 0 in Sri Lanka 3 5 3 1/33 2/104 83.00 164.00 0

Stuart Broad's career by home/away Mat Inns Wkts BBI BBM Ave SR 5 10 home 79 152 321 8/15 11/121 25.91 50.3 13 3 away 55 94 160 6/17 8/99 32.66 68.8 5 0 neutral 6 12 20 4/36 5/57 22.85 62.6 0 0 Neutral Tests are against Pakistan in UAE

Broad, of course, enjoys bowling against West Indies. They are the only opponents against whom he has taken two 10-wicket match hauls, the latest coming in the series decider.

10 - Stuart Broad has now claimed 10 wickets in 2 separate Test matches versus West Indies; only Muralitharan (3) has ever managed it on more occasions against them. Hauls. #ENGvWI pic.twitter.com/rxb4UMdg5f — OptaJim (@OptaJim) July 28, 2020

Broad has excellent numbers against New Zealand and India as well.

Opponents Mat Inns Wkts BBI BBM Ave SR 5-WI / 10-WM v AUS 32 58 118 8/15 11/121 29.35 55.1 7 / 1 v SA 22 41 75 6/17 8/99 30.12 61.8 2 v IND 20 36 70 6/25 8/76 25.67 55.2 2 v WI 19 34 73 7/72 11/165 24.90 51.6 3 / 2 v NZ 16 29 66 7/44 8/108 27.18 51.5 4 v PAK 16 31 54 4/36 6/66 24.00 58.2 0 v SL 11 21 30 4/21 5/78 39.20 77.8 0 v BAN 3 6 8 2/31 3/135 39.87 76.5 0 v IRE 1 2 7 4/19 7/79 11.28 23.1 0

During the course of his memorable performance in the series-decider, Broad also overtook Anderson in the list of England’s most prolific wicket-takers in the fourth innings of a match.

Stuart Broad is now England's leading Test wicket-taker in the fourth innings of a Test.

His final wicket in West Indies' second innings has now taken his tally to 79 wickets, thus bettering Jimmy Anderson's tally of 78 wickets.

Record is 138 wkts by Shane Warne#EngvWI #EngvsWI — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) July 28, 2020

Most fourth innings wickets in Test cricket Player Mat Inns Wkts 5-for SK Warne (AUS) 60 53 138 7 R Herath (SL) 41 40 115 12 M Muralitharan (SL) 37 35 106 7 GD McGrath (AUS) 54 53 103 5 A Kumble (INDIA) 37 35 94 5 NM Lyon (AUS) 44 43 81 3 MG Johnson (AUS) 40 39 80 4 SCJ Broad (ENG) 55 53 79 2 JM Anderson (ENG) 58 56 78 3 CA Walsh (WI) 40 39 66 1

As Joe Root pointed out after the match (and as many of the fans of the game know by now) there are phases when Broad gets into a zone where he is near unplayable. Many of his memorable performances have come when he has had that one unbroken spell where he goes berserk.

This table breaks down Broad’s seven magic spells by his wicket lengths. It shows that 79% of those wickets come from good & full lengths & that full lengths are the most potent of all. Broad at his best—from Oval 09 to Joburg 2016—has always looked to attack the stumps. pic.twitter.com/mPA327u391 — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) July 28, 2020

Another key to Broad’s evolution, as has been pointed out by former captains Nasser Hussain and Michael Atherton during their commentary stints, has been the lengths that Broad bowled lately in his career. Apart from going fuller more frequently, Broad has also targetted the stumps more often, especially in England: resulting in a high percentage of LBWs and bowled dismissals.

As shown in this @CricViz graphic, one of the key elements of Stuart Broad's evolution is how he's bowled more at the stumps, getting more LBW and bowled wickets. #ENGvWI pic.twitter.com/pCJh0sYy8S — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) July 28, 2020

Of course, among active bowlers, only Anderson has taken more Test wickets. In fact, no one has taken more wickets than the two England pacers since Broad made his debut in 2007.

Since Stuart Broad debuted in Test cricket, James Anderson is the only player to take more wickets. #ENGvWI pic.twitter.com/YotU4IzhjX — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) July 28, 2020

Given Broad still seems fit and firing, while also restricting himself to Test cricket, he has a few years of red-ball wicket-taking ahead of him. As Courtney Walsh said in his tweet while wishing Broad: “Sky is the limit, next step: 600.”