When Fred Trueman became the first man to take 300 Test wickets back in 1964, the outstanding England fast bowler, asked if anyone might break his record, reportedly replied: “Aye, but whoever does will be bloody tired.”

Fast bowling is hard work. It takes a toll on your body and as time goes by, many are forced to retire due to injuries. So in a way, Stuart Broad’s 500th Test wicket is a triumph that goes beyond numbers because it showcases a very rare kind of perseverance.

He kept plugging away and did it with enough quality to have already played 140 Tests for England. The wicket also made him part of a very elite group of fast bowlers (James Anderson, Glenn McGrath, Courtney Walsh) who have taken 500 wickets or more.

However, Broad believes that he might even be the last member of this club given the amount of cricket that is played these days.

“You need a lot of Test matches to get 500 wickets,” said Broad. “I think there’ll be people who have the talent to get the numbers but whether they’ll be able to play the amount of Test cricket the seam bowlers have to get that feat remains to be seen.”

And that might be something to look out for in the future. But for now, let’s take a look at the records of the four other fast bowlers who have taken more than 500 wickets:

Fast bowlers with more than 500 wickets Player Mat Wkts Ave SR 5 10 JM Anderson 153 589 26.85 56.3 28 3 GD McGrath 124 563 21.64 51.9 29 3 CA Walsh 132 519 24.44 57.8 22 3 SCJ Broad 140 501 27.94 56.7 18 3

Home and away

Greatness is often also defined by consistency. The ability to perform in favourable and unfavourable conditions... to do it regardless of age, opponent or venue. And that is why great emphasis is laid on how players perform at home and away.

The reasons for that are simple. A player gets used to home conditions – they figure out their method, the length to bowl, they know how the pitch plays at certain venues. And all of that together helps them excel.

When playing away from home, many of these advantages disappear. And it means the player needs to adapt quickly. This is something that even the greats of the game have struggled with.

A quick look at the home and away numbers of the Anderson and Broad show a marked difference in the average. In Walsh and McGrath’s game, the difference is almost negligible though.

Anderson - home and away Mat Wkts Ave SR 5 10 home 86 373 23.84 50.1 21 3 away 61 194 33.36 67.8 7 0 neutral 6 22 20.54 58.9 0 0

McGrath - home and away Mat Wkts Ave SR 5 10 home 66 289 22.43 54.7 11 2 away 55 260 21.35 49.8 18 1 neutral 3 14 10.85 32.2 0 0

Walsh - home and away Mat Wkts Ave SR 5 10 home 58 229 23.70 58.9 8 1 away 74 290 25.03 56.9 14 2

Broad - home and away Mat Wkts Ave SR 5 10 home 79 321 25.91 50.3 13 3 away 55 160 32.66 68.8 5 0 neutral 6 20 22.85 62.6 0 0

When do they strike

Fast bowlers are usually at their most lethal on the first day. The pitch is still fresh, the ball is new and the batsmen, at least initially, are not set.

Spinners, on the other hand, usually come into their own after there is some wear and tear on the pitch.

But the truly great bowlers find a way to take the pitch out of the equation. They are at your throat all the time.

Anderson is pretty consistent, Walsh was superb in the third and fourth innings, Broad shines in the first and fourth innings but McGrath was simply superb all the time.

Anderson - by innings Mat Wkts Ave Econ SR 5 10 1st innings 66 163 26.70 2.88 55.4 7 0 2nd innings 86 203 27.22 2.86 56.9 14 3 3rd innings 80 145 26.86 2.89 55.7 4 1 4th innings 58 78 26.23 2.74 57.2 3 2

McGrath by innings Mat Wkts Ave Econ SR 5 10 1st innings 56 142 22.92 2.58 53.1 7 2 2nd innings 68 187 21.20 2.49 50.9 12 1 3rd innings 66 131 22.57 2.52 53.6 5 2 4th innings 54 103 19.49 2.34 49.8 5 1

Walsh - by innings Mat Wkts Ave Econ SR 5 10 1st innings 73 158 27.74 2.64 62.9 9 1 2nd innings 59 121 29.42 2.63 67.0 4 2 3rd innings 72 174 20.02 2.41 49.8 8 2 4th innings 40 66 19.07 2.29 49.7 1 1

Broad - by innings Mat Wkts Ave Econ SR 5 10 1st innings 60 144 26.95 3.00 53.8 6 1 2nd innings 79 174 28.54 2.94 58.0 8 2 3rd innings 69 104 30.61 3.02 60.8 2 1 4th innings 55 79 24.94 2.77 53.9 2 2

Do they take their team to victory?

The performances that inspire a team to victory are always valued very highly. A hundred or a five-wicket haul has its own place in the game but the true value of a cricketer is directly related to how often they help the team triumph.

Anderson’s performances in wins are absolutely exceptional. When he gets it right, he is unstoppable. But when he gets it wrong, England stutter badly. The same is probably true of Broad too.

With Walsh there isn’t that big a difference in average in wins and losses but McGrath once again is outstanding.

Anderson Mat Wkts BBI BBM Ave SR 5 10 won match 69 322 7/42 11/71 19.95 43.1 19 3 lost match 53 151 6/42 7/77 37.51 75.3 6 0 drawn match 31 116 5/42 8/161 32.13 68.1 3 0

McGrath Mat Wkts BBI BBM Ave SR 5 10 won match 84 414 8/24 10/27 19.19 47.7 18 3 lost match 20 87 7/76 9/220 23.89 54.7 7 0 drawn match 20 62 8/38 9/103 34.87 75.9 4 0

Walsh Mat Wkts BBI BBM Ave SR 5 10 won match 52 239 7/37 13/55 19.72 46.2 10 2 lost match 43 186 6/61 10/117 25.09 58.6 9 1 drawn match 37 94 6/54 9/94 35.17 85.6 3 0

Broad Mat Wkts BBI BBM Ave SR 5 10 won match 64 275 8/15 11/121 20.63 43.7 10 3 lost match 44 135 6/81 8/136 35.28 67.3 5 0 drawn match 32 91 6/51 8/126 39.15 80.5 3 0

McGrath found ways to succeed all over the world and continuously honed his craft to a point where his captain and coach knew exactly what they would get with him. It helped that he had a bowler of Shane Warne’s class in the attack with him but the manner in which he worked out batsmen allowed him to sustain himself over a long and very successful Test career.

In conclusion, even in this league of legends, Glenn McGrath does stand out because of his incredible consistency and class. To do it for so long and so well requires a special kind of determination and the Australian had that in heaps.