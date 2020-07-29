On the back of the series win against West Indies, England selectors have named an unchanged squad for the first Test match against Pakistan.

The first of three Test matches starts on Wednesday, 5 August at Old Trafford in Manchester. The series will conclude with two matches at south coast county Hampshire’s Ageas Bowl headquarters.

They return to Old Trafford for three Twenty20 internationals with England at the Manchester ground from August 28 to September 1.

England defeated the West Indies after bouncing back from a defeat in the curtain-raiser as part of a three-match series that marked the return of international cricket from the coronavirus lockdown.

The three-match series will be played behind closed doors, in a bio-secure environment.

England’s squad for the first Test against Pakistan:

Joe Root (C) (Yorkshire), James Anderson (Lancashire), Jofra Archer (Sussex), Dominic Bess (Somerset), Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire), Rory Burns (Surrey), Jos Buttler (Lancashire), Zak Crawley (Kent), Sam Curran (Surrey), Ollie Pope (Surrey), Dom Sibley (Warwickshire), Ben Stokes (Durham), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire), Mark Wood (Durham).