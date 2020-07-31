England batsman Joe Denly was on Friday ruled out of the two remaining One-Day Internationals against Ireland because of a back injury.

The 34-year-old missed England’s opening six-wicket win on Thursday after suffering spasms in training on the eve of the match. He has failed to recover and will be replaced in the squad by Liam Livingstone.

“Joe Denly has been ruled out the Royal London Series against Ireland after suffering back spasms in training on Wednesday,” the ECB statement said.

“The Kent batsman has been replaced in the 14-man England ODI squad by Lancashire’s Liam Livingstone. Livingstone has represented England in two IT20s and would make his ODI debut if selected in one of the final two matches with Ireland.”

Denly lost his place in the England Test squad earlier this season after a poor performance in the first Test against the West Indies which the tourists won.

England came back to win the three match series 2-1. The second ODI with Ireland is on Saturday, followed by the third on Tuesday, behind closed doors at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.