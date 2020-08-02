Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored a brace as Arsenal beat ten-man Chelsea in the FA Cup final on Saturday to lift their 14th title.
The Gabon striker scored a penalty in the 28th minute and netted the winner in the 67th minute after Christian Pulisic had put Chelsea ahead through a fifth-minute strike.
The win gave manager Mikel Arteta his first trophy as a manager and also put the Gunners into next season’s Europa League. It was a sweet end to what has been a tough campaign at the Emirates stadium.
The performance of Antony Taylor and VAR drew plenty of criticism from Chelsea fans after the referee sent off Mateo Kovacic for a second bookable offense when replays showed he had clearly won the ball. A few more decisions appeared to have gone against the Blues who also saw Pulisic and Cesar Azpilicueta go off injured.
However, it was joy for the Arsenal fans who saw their team cement their place as the most successful team in the competition’s history.
Here’s how Twitter reacted to Arsenal’s win
Although Aubameyang was clinical in front of goal, he wasn’t quite the same when it came to lifting the trophy and Twitter saw the funny side to it
Chelsea fans though were furious with referee Taylor and vented their anger at the official and VAR