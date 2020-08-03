Former batsman Jonathan Trott has been appointed England’s batting coach for the upcoming three-Test series against Pakistan.

The 39-year-old will be joined by former New Zealand spinner Jeetan Patel and Warwickshire seamer Graeme Welch, the BBC reported.

Trott, who played 68 ODIs and seven T20 matches, has scored 18,662 runs in first class cricket. He scored 3835 runs in 52 Tests between 2009-2015 for England and was part of the team when it was ranked world No 1.

England and Pakistan will lock horns in a three-match Test series starting Wednesday at the Old Trafford in Manchester, followed by the next two games in the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

England won the recently-concluded three-Test series, that mark the resumption of international cricket, against West Indies 2-1.