Indian vice-captain Rohit Sharma responded to Suresh Raina’s claims that the Mumbai Indians captain will be the next MS Dhoni of Indian cricket.

Responding to a question on Twitter, Sharma played down comparison with the former Indian captain.

“Yes, I heard about that comment from Suresh Raina. MS Dhoni is one of a kind and nobody can be like him and I believe comparisons should not be made like that. Every individual is different and has his strengths and weaknesses,” Rohit said in a video on Twitter.

Q: Raina recently made a comparison between Dhoni and you. Can you explain what you see as most important elements of your captaincy style and how you differ from other captains. #AskRo

Raina had heaped praise on Sharma’s style of leadership recently.

“I would say he is the next MS Dhoni for the Indian cricket team. He is calm, he likes to listen, he likes to give confidence to the players, and on top of that, he likes to lead from the front,” Raina said on The Super Over Podcast.

Sharma has won the IPL a record four times as captain, one more than Dhoni, but the CSK captain has a stellar record at international level winning the World T20, ICC World Cup and ICC Champions Trophy as captain.