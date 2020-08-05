Former Australian cricketer Adam Gilchrist ranked Mahendra Singh Dhoni as the best wicketkeeper, even above the likes of Sri Lanka’s Kumar Sangakkara, New Zealand’s Brendon McCullum and South Africa’s Mark Boucher.

In an interview with Madonna Tixeira on her show ‘Live Connect’, Gilchrist explained why he thinks Dhoni is a cut above the rest.

“Look it has got to be Dhoni. My name is Gilly, not silly. I understand I’m talking to an Indian with a lot of Indian supporters. So, of course, Dhoni’s at the top, followed by Sangakara and Brendon. Mark Boucher unfortunately had a slightly shorter career due to an eye injury but what an outstanding group of cricketers this is,” said Gilchrist.

Most dismissals by 'keepers in int'l cricket Player Span Mat Inns Dis Ct St Dis/Inn MV Boucher (Afr/ICC/SA) 1997-2012 467 596 998 952 46 1.674 AC Gilchrist (AUS/ICC) 1996-2008 396 485 905 813 92 1.865 MS Dhoni (Asia/INDIA) 2004-2019 538 608 829 634 195 1.363 KC Sangakkara (Asia/ICC/SL) 2000-2015 594 499 678 539 139 1.358 IA Healy (AUS) 1988-1999 287 392 628 560 68 1.602 Courtesy ESPNcricinfo

Gilchrist, who himself is one of the greatest wicketkeepers the game has ever seen, hailed Dhoni for his immense contribution to Indian cricket.

“I have really loved watching his career develop. He came on the scene with this amazing 100 that just set everyone on loving him and following him and the style of cricket that he played. But just his rise to fame and fortune and to live up to expectations in a country like India that is so passionate about cricket. I think the way he handled himself was extraordinary,” said Gilchrist.

“His calmness on the field and the bit that I’ve observed and got to know him off the field it’s extraordinary. There is a lot to be admired there. His lasting legacy and impact on Indian cricket and society in India will be long-lasting.”

Watch the interview with Gilchrist here: