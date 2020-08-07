Board of Control for Cricket in India and England and Wales Cricket Board confirmed on Friday that England men’s white-ball tour to India, originally scheduled in the ICC Future Tours Programme for late September to early October 2020, will be postponed until early 2021.

With the postponement of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, that was due to take place across Australia in October and November 2020, and the present Covid-19 situation in India, the two boards arrived at the decision.

“BCCI and ECB are in consultation with a view to confirming the 2021 schedules for an all-formats England men’s tour to India to run from late January to late March and for India’s Test tour to England due in the summer of 2021,” a join statement said.

It is worth noting that the Indian Premier League is scheduled to be held from September 19 to November 10 in the United Arab Emirates.

ECB’s Chief Executive Officer, Tom Harrison, said: “Now that we have clarity regarding the postponement of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, it enables us to work with other Boards to progress the vital task of optimising the international schedules in the challenging circumstances that we have all been having to address with the Covid-19 pandemic.

“International cricket between India and England is a highlight of the cricketing calendar and we look forward to working with the BCCI to firm-up the schedules for these eagerly anticipated tours as soon as possible.”

Jay Shah, BCCI Secretary, added: “The BCCI and ECB are working closely to finalise the schedule as we move towards the resumption of cricket. The India-England series is one of the most anticipated contests in world cricket. The two teams compete hard on the field and provide some riveting moments.

“I am pleased with the way BCCI and ECB have managed the situation. The rescheduled tour is also being redesigned in a way to accommodate both red and white-ball format and will now be a comprehensive one.”

Earlier, Cricket Australia decided to postpone the T20I series against the West Indies scheduled in October due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The postponement of the series meant that both Australian and West Indian players would be available to play in the IPL that is scheduled to begin in the UAE on September 19.

Australia have already postponed a two-Test series against Bangladesh due to the pandemic. However they will be hosting India from October to January for three-match T20I and ODI series before a four-match Test series.